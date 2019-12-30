Tool, Keith Urban, David Lee Roth lead January concert lineup in Las Vegas

Tool’s Jan. 17 show at T-Mobile Arena ranks high among the top 10 concerts of the month. Here are the rest:

It’s kind of like a prog-metal “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

“Warrior / struggling / to remain / relevant,” Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan sings on “Invincible,” delivering his words deliberately as a cascading guitar riff and hammered bass lines meld together.

The song explores the challenge of maintaining significance as past glories give way to the uncertainty of the future. That’s also a main theme of the aforementioned Tarantino film, whose aging actor protagonist, Rick Dalton (portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio), grapples with suspicions that he’s past his prime.

That Tool might be addressing similar feelings at this point is an honest, albeit ultimately unwarranted, concern. “Invincible” comes midway through “Fear Inoculum,” the group’s first new album in 13 years, released in an entirely different musical landscape than its 2006 predecessor, “10,000 Days.”

All that time was seemingly well spent, though, as “Inoculum” has been one of the year’s more acclaimed hard-rock records, a subterranean-deep dive into maze-like song craft and music-geek drumming. The band has been selling out arenas — almost instantly in some cases — in support of it.

David Lee Roth, Jan. 8, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay: Combining David Lee Roth with a microphone is like mixing a handful of Mentos with a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke: Just stand back and watch things froth over. Expect a geyser of one-liners and rock ’n’ roll standards when Roth delves into the Van Halen catalog and his own solo repertoire in his new residency at the House of Blues.

Keith Urban, Jan. 10-11, 17-18, Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Having opened the newly renovated Colosseum in September, Keith Urban returns for the first of 12 shows at the venue in 2020, promising an arena rock spectacle sans the arena.

Rex Orange County, Jan. 14, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq: Remember when Post Malone played Brooklyn Bowl in fall 2017 just as he was on the verge of super-stardom? Well, it would be unfair to expect the same meteoric career arc for this soulful, ascendant British singer-songwriter and his earnest indie pop. Still, he’ll most likely be playing larger rooms in the near future.

The Black Keys, Jan. 19, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Four months after headlining Life is Beautiful, where they brought unabridged guitar leads, some sweet, Hunter S. Thompson-worthy headgear and a surprise visit from Wayne Newton to the three-day festival, the Black Keys head indoors to play “Gold on the Ceiling” beneath, you know, an actual ceiling.

… And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Jan. 25, The Bunkhouse Saloon: The indie-rock show of the month sees … And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead returning to town for the first time in more than a decade to deliver its always-bracing live show. The group will do so in support of new album “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories,” out Jan. 17.

“Calibash,” Jan. 25, T-Mobile Arena: With the star-studded Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day weekends and the Latin Grammy Awards each fall, Las Vegas is increasingly becoming one of the country’s leading destination markets for Latin music. Add the annual “Calibash” concert to Vegas’ multitude of Latin music attractions. This year’s lineup features Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, Lunay, Sech, Myke Towers and more.

Hayley Kiyoko, Jan. 30, House of Blues: What do Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Emma Watson and this 28-year-old synth-pop phenom have in common? They were all featured in InStyle magazine’s inaugural “Badass 50” issue saluting particularly accomplished women. Good company. Good tunes.

George Strait, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, T-Mobile Arena: Two things you can count on every Super Bowl weekend: 1) The Cleveland Browns will be watching the game from home. 2) George Strait will be watching the game from Las Vegas. Returning here for his annual concerts, country’s biggest star helps soundtrack the festivities surrounding the NFL’s biggest game.

Van Morrison, Jan. 31, Colosseum: “The Prophet Speaks” when Rock &Roll Hall of Famer Van Morrison returns to the Colosseum for five shows, the Celtic soul icon visiting the venue for a January-February run for the fourth year in a row. Tough luck, blue-eyed girls.

