Travis Scott to headline as Day N Vegas returns

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Updated June 7, 2022 - 11:18 am
Festival goers listen to a performance during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on ...
Festival goers listen to a performance during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day N Vegas is back and so is Travis Scott.

The three-day hip-hop and R&B fest has announced its stacked 2022 lineup.

Joining headliners SZA and J. Cole, both Day N Vegas veterans, is the aforementioned Scott, who will be making his first festival appearance since the fan stampede at his Astroworld fest in November, which left 10 people dead and many more injured.

Scott was scheduled to play Day N Vegas last year but canceled after the Astroworld tragedy, which took place the weekend before Day N Vegas.

Scott was also booked for the inaugural Day N Vegas in 2019 but had to pull out because of an injury.

Moving to Labor Day weekend this year, Day N Vegas will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 2-4.

Also on the roster is Vegas native Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs and many others.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

See the full lineup at daynvegas2022.com.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, the Jonas Brothers and the First Friday art festival highlight this week's list of things to do in Las Vegas.