64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Music

Travis Scott won’t perform at Day N Vegas, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 7:58 am
 
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5 ...
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Still grieving from tragic deaths at his Astroworld concert in Houston last weekend, Travis Scott has canceled his performance at the upcoming Day N Vegas hip-hop and R&B festival, according to Variety.

Scott was scheduled to headline Saturday’s show at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This is the second time the superstar rapper has had to cancel a scheduled appearance at the event: In 2019, he was also set to headline on Saturday, but had to pull out after suffering a knee injury prior to fest.

According to the Variety report, “Sources describe Scott as too distraught to play” Day N Vegas after eight people died and hundreds were injured as the crowd pushed to the stage at Houston’s NRG Stadium when Scott performed last Friday.

Day N Vegas is scheduled to return for its second run from Friday-Sunday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after sitting 2020 out due to the pandemic.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
Raiders report: Olson says players feel remorse about Ruggs
2
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
Rolling Stones rock Allegiant in 1st Las Vegas show in 5 years
3
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’
4
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
5
Man dies after falling from the Plaza hotel, police say
Man dies after falling from the Plaza hotel, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
8 dead after crowd surge at Travis Scott show at Astroworld
Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands.