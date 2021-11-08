Travis Scott won’t perform at Day N Vegas, report says

Travis Scott will not perform Saturday at the Day N Vegas festival, according to a report from Variety.

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Still grieving from tragic deaths at his Astroworld concert in Houston last weekend, Travis Scott has canceled his performance at the upcoming Day N Vegas hip-hop and R&B festival, according to Variety.

Scott was scheduled to headline Saturday’s show at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This is the second time the superstar rapper has had to cancel a scheduled appearance at the event: In 2019, he was also set to headline on Saturday, but had to pull out after suffering a knee injury prior to fest.

According to the Variety report, “Sources describe Scott as too distraught to play” Day N Vegas after eight people died and hundreds were injured as the crowd pushed to the stage at Houston’s NRG Stadium when Scott performed last Friday.

Day N Vegas is scheduled to return for its second run from Friday-Sunday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after sitting 2020 out due to the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.