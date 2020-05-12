Tune in to Las Vegas Philharmonic concerts for free

While Las Vegans may not be able to take in music at The Smith Center, listeners can tune in to Nevada Public Radio to hear past Philharmonic performances.

Listeners can tune in to Nevada Public Radio starting Saturday to hear a collection of the Philharmonic’s past performances. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The season finale concert for the Las Vegas Philharmonic had been scheduled for last Saturday night.

Like virtually every other event in Las Vegas, the evening of classical music that was to be highlighted by Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, was canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown.

While Las Vegans may not be able to take in a night of music at The Smith Center for some time, listeners can tune in to Nevada Public Radio starting Saturday to hear a collection of the Philharmonic’s performances.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Philharmonic and NPR are partnering to broadcast recordings from the past five seasons and two special broadcasts of music from the 2019-2020 season, which includes music that would have been played at the April 4 and May 9 concerts.

The broadcasts will air at 2 p.m. on Classical 89.7 FM on Saturdays, starting this week and airing through Aug. 22. Each broadcast will be 90 minutes to two hours and will include 13 performances of symphonies, concertos, guest artists, “The Music of John Williams” and more.

Each broadcast will include conversation about the artists, works and inspiration behind the music with Philharmonic music director Donato Cabrera and Dave Becker, director of programming at KNPR/KCNV.

“While the orchestra and I aren’t currently able to gather together to rehearse and perform for you, our cherished audience, it is my hope that in hearing our performances from past seasons, as well as my favorite recordings of what would’ve been performed by the LVP for the April and May 2020 concerts, we can take heart in the power of music to bring a community together, and let the music inspire us to look to the future with optimism and hope,” Cabrera said in a news release.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.