U2 adds 8 more dates for ‘Achtung Baby’ show at MSG Sphere

The band has added more shows to its upcoming venue-opening run at the soon-to-open MSG Sphere.

Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U2 is spending the holiday season at The MSG Sphere.

The legendary rock band has added an octet of dates to its “U2: UV Achtung Baby” venue launch at The Sphere. The new dates are Dec. 1. 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16.

That brings the total number of U2 shows at The Sphere to 25. The band opens the series, and the venue, Sept. 29.

According to a Live Nation release, tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees. The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60 percent of tickets to be priced under $300, and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show.

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the eight added shows (Dec 1-16), even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates (Sept 29-Nov 4). The onsale is open now, closing 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

The U2 shows will allow cellphones, as will the “Postcard From Earth” theatrical production.

