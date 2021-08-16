101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Music

Vegas music scene mainstay, record store owner recovering from stroke

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 11:47 am
 
Ronald Corso, owner of 11th Street Records poses for a photo at his record store in Las Vegas, ...
Ronald Corso, owner of 11th Street Records poses for a photo at his record store in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Ronald Corso, owner of 11th Street Records poses for a photo at his record store in Las Vegas, ...
Ronald Corso, owner of 11th Street Records poses for a photo at his record store in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

“Do what you love and the money will come,’” Ronald Corso explained. “And that’s kind of the story.”

Flashback five years ago.

Corso, the owner of 11th Street Records, which also houses the National Southwestern Recording studio, was relating advice that his wife had given him prior to the opening of said businesses in April 2015.

Corso, a veteran musician and engineer/producer who recorded many Vegas bands, from punks Holding onto Sound to indie rockers A Crowd of Small Adventures — which he was a former member of — was at something of a career crossroads back then.

“I had gotten over the music scene, recording thing, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do next with my life?’ he recalled in a 2016 interview with the R-J.

And so he followed his passion, building upon his vinyl collection and opening 11th Street Records as well as his studio, both of which have become staples of the downtown music scene. He fought hard to build both into the successes they’ve since become.

Now Corso is engaged in a different kind of battle. On July 21, he suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized ever since.

The Vegas music community has begun rallying around him.

A GoFundMe campaign to help with Corso medical expenses has been organized by Mike Henry, former talent buyer for The Bunkhouse Saloon and co-director for the Neon Reverb Music Festival, which Corso also was a part of.

The Killers, who tracked much of their 2017 album “Wonderful Wonderful” at National Southwestern Recording, have Tweeted their support for Corso, calling him a “pillar of the LV music scene.”

Ryan Pardey, former entertainment director at The Bunkhouse, recalled in a Facebook post how Corso often opened his facilities to acts playing the venue.

“At the Bunkhouse, I frequently called upon him for use of the recording studio as an extra space for artists to set up while waiting to take the stage,” Pardey wrote. “Ronald always welcomed my guests and made his place a comfortable resting spot for weary musicians.”

Hopefully, it will only be a matter of time before Corso is back greeting visitors at 11th Street Records.

“People walk in here all the time and say, ‘Wow!’” he said in 2016. “Nobody ever does that when they boot up Spotify.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

MOST READ
1
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
Mom: Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID
2
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
Raiders’ star named one of league’s best
3
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
Man shot, killed at east Las Vegas mobile home park
4
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary
5
Man collapses in road, dies after downtown Las Vegas fight
Man collapses in road, dies after downtown Las Vegas fight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST