Vibra Urbana music festival bringing Latinx, reggaeton vibes to Las Vegas

Festivalgoers can expect to see big names in Latinx music today like Rauw Alejandro, Anuel AA, Don Omar and Tego Calderon when Vibra Urbana comes to town this spring.

Rauw Alejandro arrives at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Vibra Urbana music festival 2-Day lineup.

Tego Calderon arrives at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year tribute in honor of Gloria Estefan on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2008 in Houston. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Get ready Las Vegas, Vibra Urbana music festival is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this Spring.

Vibra Urbana is the newest Latinx music festival to hit the scene this year and is making it’s way to Las Vegas. The two day festival is set to run from Apr. 30 to May 1. Tickets are on sale now at three different tiers. 2-Day GA will be sold at $199 with a $19.99 deposit. 2-Day GA+ will be sold at $299 with a $19.99 deposit. 2-Day VIP will be $399 with a $19.99 deposit as well. Both GA and GA+ will be for attendees aged 18+ while VIP will be for 21+.

Festivalgoers can expect to see big names in Latinx music today like Rauw Alejandro, Anuel AA, Sech, and many more. The festival will also feature the return of legendary Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and actor Tego Calderon.

Reggaeton enthusiasts can expect to see performances from Don Omar, Ivy Queen, reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy and many more, some of who pioneered the rise of reggaeton’s popularity.

For more information and to purchase tickets head over to vibraurbanafest.com.

