Viva Las Vegas: Rockabilly culture rolls in — PHOTOS
The best-dressed of this month’s music festivals is taking over The Orleans this weekend as Viva Las Vegas returns to town.
Now in its 21st year, it’s the biggest rockabilly event in the world, this year featuring troubadour JD McPherson, Vegas’ own the Delta Bombers, rockabilly lifers like Hayden Thompson and Art Adams and many more.
Rock around the clock from 1 p.m. Friday through the weekend at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Four-day pass $230 in advance, $250 day of show; car show only, $40; vivalasvegas.net.