Viva Las Vegas: Rockabilly culture rolls in — PHOTOS

Now in its 21st year, Viva Las Vegas is the biggest rockabilly event in the world.

Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, performs during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 1955 Cadillac Coupe DeVille passes by on the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Voodoo Sahara, built by Voodoo Larry Kustoms, is seen outside of The Orleans during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch and record with their phones as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A model poses as vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rich Adkins, of Oakdale, Calif., walks after parking his 1926 Ford Track T during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees dance as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The best-dressed of this month’s music festivals is taking over The Orleans this weekend as Viva Las Vegas returns to town.

Now in its 21st year, it’s the biggest rockabilly event in the world, this year featuring troubadour JD McPherson, Vegas’ own the Delta Bombers, rockabilly lifers like Hayden Thompson and Art Adams and many more.

Rock around the clock from 1 p.m. Friday through the weekend at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Four-day pass $230 in advance, $250 day of show; car show only, $40; vivalasvegas.net.