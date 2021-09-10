90°F
Viva Las Vegas: Rockabilly culture rolls in — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 11:15 pm
 
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, performs during the first day of V ...
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, performs during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, perform during the first day of Vi ...
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A 1955 Cadillac Coupe DeVille passes by on the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend a ...
A 1955 Cadillac Coupe DeVille passes by on the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockab ...
Vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Voodoo Sahara, built by Voodoo Larry Kustoms, is seen outside of The Orleans during the fir ...
The Voodoo Sahara, built by Voodoo Larry Kustoms, is seen outside of The Orleans during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees watch as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, performs during the first day of V ...
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, performs during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Veg ...
Members of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, perform during the first day of Vi ...
Shanda Cisneros, of Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers, perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch and record with their phones as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform ...
Attendees watch and record with their phones as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A model poses as vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva ...
A model poses as vintage vehicles are set up ahead of the car show during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rich Adkins, of Oakdale, Calif., walks after parking his 1926 Ford Track T during the first day ...
Rich Adkins, of Oakdale, Calif., walks after parking his 1926 Ford Track T during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees dance as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabil ...
Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva ...
Attendees cheer as Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabil ...
Las Vegas band Shanda & the Howlers perform during the first day of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The best-dressed of this month’s music festivals is taking over The Orleans this weekend as Viva Las Vegas returns to town.

Now in its 21st year, it’s the biggest rockabilly event in the world, this year featuring troubadour JD McPherson, Vegas’ own the Delta Bombers, rockabilly lifers like Hayden Thompson and Art Adams and many more.

Rock around the clock from 1 p.m. Friday through the weekend at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. Four-day pass $230 in advance, $250 day of show; car show only, $40; vivalasvegas.net.

