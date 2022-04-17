84°F
Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival celebrates 25th anniversary — PHOTOS

Promoter Tom Ingram receives key to the city from Mayor Goodman
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2022 - 7:36 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2022 - 10:41 am
Jody Collins, from Sacramento, Calif., takes photos with a classic car during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The audience dances to Shanda Howlers’ set during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Raymond Roberts, of Sacramento, photographs Judia Jackson, of Washington, center, and Lidia Rioss, of Sacramento, during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The friends are all repeat returners to the 60s culture music festival. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Attendees of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend hit the dance floor during Shanda Howlers’ set at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Adam Szeluga, of Rochester, New York, waits for his drinks during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Carolina Franco, center right, has a clown tattooed on her by Pancho in the Tattoo Saloon during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Audience members embrace as the Shanda Howlers play their set during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sally Janssens, left, and Gerry Laureys, second from left, of Belgium, swing dance during Shanda Howlers’ set at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sarah Webb, center, of London, England, has her hair done by Becca Anne at the Atomic Style Lounge during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend attendees head toward the arena at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jenny Tree, from Milford Haven, Whales, UK, cools herself down with a fan during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees listen to Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend's promoter Tom Ingram, left, receives a key to the city from Mayor Carolyn Goodman during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees socialize during Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees socialize during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys perform during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Enrique Vega, from Los Angeles, Calif., is pulled in her miniature hot rod during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys perform during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees socialize during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jody Collins, from Sacramento, Calif., takes pictures with classic cars during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees socialize during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas native Abby Dandy poses for photos in front of classic cars during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Mike Burkley, from San Luis Obispo, Calif., during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys perform during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Jody Collins, from Sacramento, Calif., takes photos in a classic car during the Rockabilly Car Show at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at The Orleans, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Viva Las Vegas rockabilly weekend is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The four-day music festival runs through Sunday at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

VLV is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas, and is the largest rockabilly event in the world, according to a news release.

Promoter Tom Ingram received the key to the city from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at the annual car show Saturday to celebrate his contribution to entertainment.

VLV attracts some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people from all over the globe.

