Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival celebrates 25th anniversary — PHOTOS
Viva Las Vegas is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas, and is the largest rockabilly event in the world, according to a news release.
The Viva Las Vegas rockabilly weekend is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The four-day music festival runs through Sunday at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.
Promoter Tom Ingram received the key to the city from Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman at the annual car show Saturday to celebrate his contribution to entertainment.
VLV attracts some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people from all over the globe.