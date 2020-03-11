Viva Las Vegas rockabilly weekender suspends ticket sales

Guitarists Mark Gamsjager, left, Chris Casello, Mitch Polzak and Jim Heath, sitting, pack the stage during the finale of the Deke Dickerson Guitar Geek Festival show during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at the Orleans hotel casino on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Eddie Angel of Los Straitjackets performs at the Deke Dickerson Guitar Geek Festival show during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at the Orleans hotel casino on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Las Vegas’ longest-running music festival is suspending ticket sales due to coronavirus concerns.

Popular international rockabilly weekender Viva Las Vegas, now its 23rd year, has decided to halt tickets sales — at least for now.

“The next three days would have been our busiest three days of ticket sales in the whole year,” festival founder Tom Ingram told the Review-Journal in an email, “and I was not comfortable selling so many tickets during this uncertain time.”

Ingram noted in a separate email to fans that the fest was still on, however.

“At this stage VLV is going ahead,” he wrote. “We do not intend canceling it but, of course, things could change and the authorities could ask us to cancel. In that situation we would happily carry over your tickets to next year. Both VLV and the hotel are requiring their staff to follow strict protocol on cleaning, disinfecting, handwashing and general hygiene to try and limit the possibility of spreading any viruses.”

