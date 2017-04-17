Viva Las Vegas rocks around the clock

The Reverend Horton Heat performs during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Dallas, Texas-based psychobilly trio is lead by singer/songwriter Jim Heath. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Brenda Lee performs during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Nashville, Tennessee-based solo artist had 47 US chart hits in the 19060's, and is best know for her songs "I'm Sorry" and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Straitjackets perform during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Nashville, Tennessee-based instrumental act closed out the car show Saturday night. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Straitjackets perform during the 20th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans hotel-casino on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Nashville, Tennessee-based instrumental act closed out the car show Saturday night. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

First, it’s time to learn how to move properly, which involves imagining oneself as a large rodent.

“I want you to pretend that you’re a giant squirrel with a giant hazelnut,” the lady at the center of the dance floor instructs. “Crack that nut!” she then commands, enjoining the crowd to hike their knees in the air to do so.

On cue, an elderly couple begin pistoning their legs up, flanked by a tattooed 20-something with a shock of Smurf-blue hair and a young girl dressed like a 4-year-old Rosie the Riveter.

The crowd in this second-floor ballroom at The Orleans on Friday afternoon at the 20th anniversary of Viva Las Vegas rockabilly weekend, where “bopping” lessons were being held, may have spanned multiple generations, but they were united by a single sound: rock ’n’ roll in one of its earliest, most primal permutations, back before it was even a thing, really.