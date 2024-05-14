Want EDC tickets? There are still some left for sale

The Electric Daisy Carnival is coming to Las Vegas this weekend, and general admission tickets are still on sale on several resale websites.

Crowds pack Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of the electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees take selfies during the second day of the electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ravers pump their fists during the second day of the electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The festival grounds are packed on day three of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to music at Base Pod during day three of the Electric Daisy Carnival on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fireworks go off during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the second day of the electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Las Vegas this weekend, and although general admission tickets are sold out, you can still find some online through resale sites like StubHub.

Three-day GA tickets on the EDC website were originally on sale for $379, plus taxes and fees, but are now sold out. As of Wednesday morning, a little over two dozen tickets were still available for sale on StubHub ranging from $499 to $748 each.

Tickets for the 3-day GA+ Experience Pass, which includes expedited entry and access to “premium” restrooms, were still available for sale on the EDC website on Wednesday for $758.99 after taxes and fees. StubHub was also selling GA+ tickets between $647 and $746 each.

Three-day VIP Elevated Experience Passes, which include fast entry, access to elevated view decks, special food and drink options and other VIP-only activities, were also still available on the EDC website on Wednesday. Tickets were going for $1,379.98 after taxes and fees on the website, but on StubHub, you can find VIP tickets for as little as $791.

Single-day GA tickets, GA+ tickets and VIP tickets for Sunday are still on sale on the EDC website, with basic GA tickets going for $280 after taxes and fees, $375 for GA+ and $500 for VIP.

Single-day GA tickets for Saturday are in the single digits on StubHub and are being sold for similar prices as the three-day GA tickets at $748. No single-day GA tickets for Friday and Sunday were available for sale on the website.

Ticket resale website SeatGeek was selling GA tickets for Saturday only ranging from $663 to $868, GA+ tickets for $911 and VIP passes ranging from $1,097 to $1,344 each. Sunday GA tickets were on sale for $677 to $844, GA+ tickets were $931 and VIP tickets were $1,145 to $1,373 each for the day.

This year’s lineup includes big name DJs like David Guetta, deadmau5, Zedd, Steve Aoki and more, with over 525,000 people expected to attend.