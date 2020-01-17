What they’re saying about Eminem’s new video

The rapper released a surprise video, which used re-created images and audio recordings from the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting in 2017.

Eminem is seen in a screenshot from his new "Darkness" music video. (Eminem/YouTube)

Eminem is no stranger to controversy. The rapper released a surprise video late Thursday, which used re-created images and audio recordings from the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting in 2017.

Social media has been abuzz since.

“It was slightly difficult to watch but it was moving as hell,” Erin Lilly wrote on Facebook. “Those complaining must not have finished the video.”

Warning: The video below contains images and language that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Chery Butler-Adams agreed, writing, “He isn’t doing this to glorify the event and if you read the article that’s just the opposite of what he’s trying to accomplish!”

@3sidestory tweeted that “Darkness is pure genious … bravo” and @Lawson702 implored people to give the song a chance, tweeting, “Listen to the song maybe you will hear what he is trying to point out.”

Listen to the song maybe you will hear what he is trying to point out — Devin (@Lawson702) January 17, 2020

Not everyone agreed.

“This is very insensitive to the victims and their families. Praying for healing,” Kathy Nixon commented on Facebook.

Mopar Mobster said, “In order to stay relevant you have to shake things up. Even if it pisses people off … as long as you make you’re views and money … nothing else matters. His video was not even accurate, but he has not been relevant in years. Do what you can to collect at all costs. Very sad.”

In order to stay relevant you have to shake things up. Even if it pisses people off…as long as you make you’re views and money…nothing else matters. His video was not even accurate, but he has not been relevant in years. Do what you can to collect at all costs! Very sad. — Mopar Mobster (@MobsterMopar) January 17, 2020

You can read more about the video here.