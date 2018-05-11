What to do in Las Vegas this weekend

Ghost-Note (Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth) lead off 2018's free Jazz in the Park series.

Retired bulls Fire & Smoke, foreground, and Catfish John on display during a press conference for the upcoming Helldorado Days parade and the 25th annual Professional Bull Riders rodeo at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sin City Riders during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

U2 plays at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 23, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bill Frisell returns to Clark County's free Jazz in the Park series May 19.

Band members from Los Etichones perform during the Helldorado Days Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Metal fans head bang to Defleshed and Gutted during Las Vegas Death Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Backstage Bar & Billiards, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Metal fans head bang to Defleshed and Gutted during Las Vegas Death Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Backstage Bar & Billiards, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Cryptic Enslavement performs during Las Vegas Death Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Backstage Bar & Billiards, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sandy Nelson, left, eats his lunch while friend David Dilley, right, reads the newspaper at The Coffee Cup on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Boulder City. Nelson, one of acts for Dillinger Block Party, goes to The Coffee Cup nearly every afternoon, where friends often meet him. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mom by treating her to her favorite meal. Dozens of restaurants throughout Southern Nevada are offering special menus just for Mother’s Day weekend. Find the perfect spot for Mom here. Need a last minute gift? Try the Mother’s Day gift guide.

U2 concert

Tour after tour, U2 has labored to set the rock band bar for cutting-edge concert stage productions. A new augmented reality app is the group’s latest innovation. U2 returns to Vegas with a pair of shows at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Take a look back at U2’s past Vegas performances.

Jazz in the Park

The free Jazz in the Park concert series at the Clark County Amphitheater kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday with Ghost-Note. They’ll perform music influenced by everyone and everything from James Brown and the Beastie Boys to West African, Afro-Cuban and Brazilian samba grooves. See the full Jazz in the Park lineup.

Helldorado Days

Las Vegas’ annual Helldorado celebration of its wild west heritage returns this weekend, and this year’s edition will include a tribute to victims’ families and survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last two hours. The route is along Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas, starting at Gass Avenue and working its way north to Stewart Avenue. Find out more about Helldorado Days.

Uncork’d

The lineup of chefs for the 12th Annual Vegas Uncork’d event includes Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Julian Serrano, Lorena Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Michael Mina, Nobu Matsuhisa and Stephen Hopcraft. Friday night’s Grand Tasting will serve as the weekend’s centerpiece, with more than 50 chefs feeding 2,500 foodies at Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. See more about Vegas Uncork’d.

UnStripped

On Saturday night, while Uncork’d patrons are dining on the Strip, about a dozen of Las Vegas’ top non-celebrity chefs will gather in an alley in the Arts District, determined to prove the Las Vegas culinary scene isn’t confined to Las Vegas Boulevard. Vegas Unstripped will feature chefs from top neighborhood restaurants such as Other Mama, Esther’s Kitchen, The Black Sheep, Paid in Full, The Kitchen at Atomic, Flock & Fowl, District One, Metro Pizza and the soon-to-launch La Strega, BBDs and Gastromix. It will run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with food, beer, wine and cocktails included for $65. Learn more about Vegas Unstripped.

Golden Knights Watch Party

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host a Golden Knights viewing party Saturday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. Fans can watch the game on a 72-foot video wall, purchase food and beverages and hang out with team representatives including mascot Chance, the Golden Aces dancers and Knight Line drummers. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the puck drops at 4 p.m. The event is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can also reserve tables, or cabanas for food and beverage minimums that start at $200.

Henderson Golden Knights Viewing Party

The City of Henderson will host free viewing parties for the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team’s away games as they face off against the Winnipeg Jets. The Henderson Pavilion will be open for fans to watch the game on a 32-foot by 18-foot LED screen on covered and lawn seating. A DJ will spin during commercials and the free event will host yard games and food trucks. Gates open on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Las Vegas Death Fest

The Las Vegas Death Fest turns 10 this year, commemorating a decade of dying — in song — with its biggest and best lineup.

Since debuting at the Cheyenne Saloon in 2009, LVDF has grown into an international destination fest for the heaviest of the heavy, the gnarliest of the gnarly, the nauseating-iest of the nauseating.

48 acts take the stage at Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. See the full Las Vegas Death Fest lineup.

The Dillinger Block Party

Take to the streets of Boulder City during this annual all-ages gathering, which pairs live music with the world-renowned Teenie Weenie Hot Dog Eating Contest and more. The Block Party has landed its biggest headliner yet in the formidably funky and festive Andy Frasco and the U.N., who’ll help you boogie off some of those frankfurter calories. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1224 Arizona St., Boulder City. Free.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.