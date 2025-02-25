72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

When We Were Young adds 2nd date for Las Vegas festival

Festival attendees take photographs during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Veg ...
Festival attendees take photographs during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pop punk favorites Blink-182 return as one of the headliners of the massive When We Were Young ...
Pop punk favorites Blink-182 return as one of the headliners of the massive When We Were Young festival, which has added a second show on Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. (When We Were Young)
Festival attendees take in a Cobra Starship set during the When We Were Young music festival at ...
Festival attendees take in a Cobra Starship set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Anthony Anderson and Philip Bailey of Earth Wind & Fire are seen onstage for the finale as Keep ...
Comedy legend pays tribute in Las Vegas just weeks after losing home
This image released by Peacock shows The Backstreet Boys performing during "SNL50: The Hom ...
Iconic boy-band headliners extend Sphere residency with three new dates
Burlesque icon Murray Hill headlines Plaza Showroom with Jordan Katz & The Stiff Gimlets on Mon ...
Classic comic to headline Plaza’s classic showroom
Jimmy Kimmel stars — as a singer — at Las Vegas Strip event
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 10:50 am
 

Ready to hear “What’s My Age Again?”…Again?

Pop punk favorites Blink-182 will be airing that hit, and plenty more, when they return as one of the headliners of the massive When We Were Young festival, which has added a second show on Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This follows the previously announced show on Oct. 18, which is already sold out.

Joining Blink will be Vegas’ own Panic! at the Disco, returning to the stage to perform their smash 2005 debut “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” in its entirety.

Also on the lineup for year four of the punk- and emo-centric fest: Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose and dozens more, including rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin and another Vegas band, The Cab.

Fans can sign up now at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an SMS access code to the second date presale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A general on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kyle MacLachlan and Dennis Hopper in "Blue Velvet." (MGM)
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

A David Lynch film retrospective, a Golden Knights giveaway and Opera Las Vegas’ “Barber of Seville” top this week’s entertainment lineup.

MORE STORIES