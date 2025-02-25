When We Were Young adds 2nd date for Las Vegas festival

Panic! at the Disco, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne and dozens more to play massive pop punk and emo fest.

Festival attendees take in a Cobra Starship set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pop punk favorites Blink-182 return as one of the headliners of the massive When We Were Young festival, which has added a second show on Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. (When We Were Young)

Festival attendees take photographs during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ready to hear “What’s My Age Again?”…Again?

Pop punk favorites Blink-182 will be airing that hit, and plenty more, when they return as one of the headliners of the massive When We Were Young festival, which has added a second show on Oct. 19 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This follows the previously announced show on Oct. 18, which is already sold out.

Joining Blink will be Vegas’ own Panic! at the Disco, returning to the stage to perform their smash 2005 debut “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” in its entirety.

Also on the lineup for year four of the punk- and emo-centric fest: Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose and dozens more, including rare performances from Never Shout Never, The Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin and another Vegas band, The Cab.

Fans can sign up now at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an SMS access code to the second date presale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A general on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.

