Music

When We Were Young adds second date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 11:03 am
 
Emo music fans attend When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Su ...
Emo music fans attend When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans experience Avril Lavigne’s set in different ways during When We Were Young music fe ...
Fans experience Avril Lavigne’s set in different ways during When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If you missed out on When We Were Young tickets it turns out you really didn’t miss out — yet.

Another date for the second installment of the massive pop punk and emo festival has been added on October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds after the October 21 show sold out.

Headlined by Green Day and a reunited Blink-182, the loaded line-up also includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low, Rise Against, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil, Gym Class Heroes, Michelle Branch, Simple Plan, New Found Glory and many more performing on five stages.

When We Were Young debuted with three scheduled shows in October 2021 headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore that all sold out in advance, though the first concert was ultimately cancelled due to high winds.

Still, the festival proved to be a hit the next day, with a massive crowd of tens of thousands coming dressed in the deepest shade of asphalt, almost exclusively clad in black, reveling in the warm glow of late ’90s/early aughts nostalgia, singing along lustily, constantly to the songs that soundtracked their coming of age.

This year’s festival promises more of the same.

Presale tickets for the new date begins at 2 p.m. Friday at whenwewereyoungfestival.com and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 3 p.m.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

