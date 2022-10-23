Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

It’s finally here and we’re there.

After yesterday’s show was cancelled because of high winds, the emo and pop punk-heavy When We Were Young debuts today at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Headlined by reunited emo progressives My Chemical Romance and pop punk favorites Paramore, the fest features over 60 acts, ranging from the hard hitting acts A Day to Remember, Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, goth punks stalwarts AFI and Alkaline Trio, emo lifers Dashboard Confessional and Taking Back Sunday, indie troubadour Beight Eyes, and many more.

When We Were Young is off to such a strong start that next year’s line-up has already been announced, the bill topped by Blink-182 and Green Day.

The fest also returns next Saturday, October 29.

Today’s show begins just before noon and spans 12 hours over five stages.

Let the emo marathon begin…

