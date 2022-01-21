When We Were Young Festival adds 2nd day

The much anticipated “When We Were Young Festival” has added a second day.

The “emo” festival that is set to come to Las Vegas on Oct. 22 has officially added a second day for Sunday, Oct. 23. This announcement comes after the presale on Friday at 10 a.m. sold out and an overwhelming demand for another day. Tickets for the second day are on sale now.

“When We Were Young Festival” has caused some speculation online due to the amount of bands expected to perform yet only scheduled for one day. Both days will have the same lineup and take place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 and older.