When We Were Young Festival adds 3rd day in Las Vegas

My Chemical Romance performs during day 1 of the Voodoo Experience at City Park on October 28, 2011, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The highly anticipated “When We Were Young Festival” has added a third day.

The “emo” festival that is set to come to Las Vegas on Oct. 22 has officially added a third day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Last week, the festival added a second day for Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets for the first two days sold out quickly.

The festival will take place on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the Strip.

The presale begins Monday at 10 a.m. for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public Monday at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 and older.

Officials said the festival will feature the same lineup on all three dates, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Oct. 29, and La Dispute will not perform on Oct. 29.

The lineup includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, The All American Rejects, Avril Lavigne, Wolf Alice, Story of the Year, Jimmy Eat World and many others.