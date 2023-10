The emo and pop punk fest returned to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this weekend with Green Day, Blink-182, Gym Class Heroes and more.

The emo and pop punk fest, when we were young returned to the Las Vegas festival grounds this past weekend with Green Day, Blink-182, Gym Class Heroes, and more. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, looks out at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans Alexia Gallegos, right, and Vanessa Pulido hug eachother at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans welcome Green Day at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Relient K at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, looks out at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Hot Mulligan at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Relient K at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Plain White T’s at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, looks out at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans watch in awe as Relient K performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Gym Class Heroes at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plain White T’s lead singer, Tom Higgenson, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Hot Mulligan fan crowd surfs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gym Class Heroes’ lead singer, Travie McCoy, smiles at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Gym Class Heroes at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, smiles at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans cheer on Gym Class Heroes at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s bassist and backing vocalist, Mike Dirnt, plays the bass during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Relient K’s lead singer, Matt Thiessen, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans welcome Green Day at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, looks out at the crowd during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, points to the crowd as the Stratosphere looms in the distance during a performance at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Relient K’s lead singer, Matt Thiessen, performs at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Punk rock fans welcome Green Day at the When We Were Young 2023 music festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

