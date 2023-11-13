69°F
Music

When We Were Young music festival announces 2024 lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 10:43 am
 
My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way performs the band’s headlining set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans sing and dance to My Chemical Romance while they play their song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance, performs the headlining set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance, performs the headlining set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Back in March 2007, emotive, eyeliner-abetted rockers My Chemical Romance played their acclaimed third album “The Black Parade” front-to-back at The Orleans Arena in a performance that “dressed up the rock opera in natty black threads and doomsday bombast,” as the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Seventeen years later, they’re set to do it again as one of the headliners of the emo- and pop punk-leaning When We Where Young festival, which returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19.

The fest, now in its third year, boasts a new twist for 2024: bands will be performing complete album sets. Among them: A Day to Remember, “Homesick,” The All-American Rejects, “The All-American Rejects,” Coheed and Cambria, “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV,” Dashboard Confessional, “Dusk and Summer,” Jimmy Eat World, “Bleed American,” Pierce the Veil, “Collide with the Sky,” Thursday, “Full Collapse,” Underoath, “They’re Only Chasing Safety,” The Used, “In Love and Death” and dozens more.

Vegas’ own Escape the Fate will be playing their second album “This Was is Ours” in full, and Fall Out Boy will also perform as one of the headliners.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

