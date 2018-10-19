Willie Nelson & Family come to Las Vegas this weekend

Willie Nelson & Family
It may be fall, but that “Summer Wind” will continue to breeze on by when Willie Nelson hits town in support of his latest record, “My Way,” a tribute to his good buddy Frank Sinatra. See Nelson at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $56; call 702-698-7475.
Cafe Tacuba
These Mexico City experimentalists have been pushing the bounds of Latin rock for nearly 30 years now, broadening the spectrum of south-of-the-border sounds like few others. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $39.50; call 702-632-7600.
‘Nightmare on Q Street’
It’s the time of year for little Snickers and big hip-hop bills as the “Nightmare on Q Street” concert brings Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, Ja Rule, Too Short and others together at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $32; call 702-365-7469.
Simple Minds
Don’t you forget about these Scottish ’80s alt-pop favorites, who are back on the road in support of their latest album, “Walk Between Worlds,” their first collection of all-new material in four years. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $39; call 702-944-3200.
Emmure
Guttural deathcore delivered with a hip-hop swagger is what this bunch is all about. Get pummeled with ’tude at 6 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 day of show; call 702-862-2695.