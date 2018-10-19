Willie Nelson & Family come to Las Vegas this weekend

It may be fall, but that “Summer Wind” will continue to breeze on by when Willie Nelson hits town in support of his latest record, “My Way,” a tribute to his good buddy Frank Sinatra.

Willie Nelson & Family

It may be fall, but that “Summer Wind” will continue to breeze on by when Willie Nelson hits town in support of his latest record, “My Way,” a tribute to his good buddy Frank Sinatra. See Nelson at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $56; call 702-698-7475.

Cafe Tacuba

These Mexico City experimentalists have been pushing the bounds of Latin rock for nearly 30 years now, broadening the spectrum of south-of-the-border sounds like few others. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $39.50; call 702-632-7600.

‘Nightmare on Q Street’

It’s the time of year for little Snickers and big hip-hop bills as the “Nightmare on Q Street” concert brings Bone Thugs N’ Harmony, Ja Rule, Too Short and others together at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $32; call 702-365-7469.

Simple Minds

Don’t you forget about these Scottish ’80s alt-pop favorites, who are back on the road in support of their latest album, “Walk Between Worlds,” their first collection of all-new material in four years. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $39; call 702-944-3200.

Emmure

Guttural deathcore delivered with a hip-hop swagger is what this bunch is all about. Get pummeled with ’tude at 6 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 day of show; call 702-862-2695.