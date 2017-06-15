Yoko Ono to receive songwriting credit on Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at The Hit Factory, a recording studio in New York City on Aug. 22, 1980. (Steve Sands/AP)

Yoko Ono Lennon poses during a red carpet event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas Thursday, July 14, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LOS ANGELES — At the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association in New York on Wednesday, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon received the organization’s new Centennial Song award for John Lennon’s legendary 1971 song “Imagine” — and Yoko received more than that.

NMPA CEO David Israelite showed a video from 1980 wherein John said that Yoko deserved a songwriting credit for “Imagine” because of her influence and inspiration on it — and Israelite announced that in accordance with Lennon’s wish, Yoko will be added to the song as a co-writer.

Cornered by Variety after the event, Israelite confirmed that the process to add Yoko’s credit, while not yet confirmed, is already underway. He noted that there may be some opposition to the move at some point along the way — a song enters the public domain 70 years after the death of its last creator, and adding Yoko, now 84, will significantly extending the number of years that the song will generate income for its writers. But he said that the NMPA and Downtown Music Publishing, which administers both Ono’s and Lennon’s solo compositions, are hopeful that it will be confirmed. Justin Kalifowitz, CEO of Downtown, had not responded to Variety’s request for comment as this article published.

At the ceremony, held at Cipriani, Yoko took the stage to accept her award in a wheelchair, pushed by Sean. While her words were partially obscured both by her accent and the echo from room’s high ceilings, she spoke briefly about how her illness — she is suffering from an unclear flu-like ailment — has made her appreciate the song and other elements of life more fully, and said “This is the best time of my life,” to applause. She continued, “And I am so surprised that Sean created his own vision —” But then Sean, whose long hair, beard, fedora and dark suit made him look startlingly like his father circa 1969, gently took the microphone and said, charmingly, “Let’s not talk about me!,” to laughter. He spoke briefly about the importance of music education in schools, and how much his father learned at art college. “So let’s not let any generation be denied the opportunity of letting those parts of their imaginations .”

An emotional Patti Smith, accompanied on piano by her daughter Jessie, then performed the song, mixing up the lyrics a little and pausing at times to compose herself.

Because Ono is a beneficiary of Lennon’s estate, the move is not as complicated financially as it might have been were she not. However, virtually everything involving The Beatles and the vast fortune they generated has many ramifications, so more legal maneuvering is likely in the months and years to come.