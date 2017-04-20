Your guide to the best of Las Rageous in downtown Vegas — PLAYLIST

Anthrax (Jimmy Hubbard)

Johnny Christ, left, and M. Shadows of the band Avenged Sevenfold performs in concert during Day 2 of the Rock Allegiance Festival at Talen Energy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Chester, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal performs during the Sweetlife Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Columbia, Md. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

The bass player Troy Sanders of the heavy metal group Mastodon performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Scott Ian of Anthrax performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 25, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Face it, you’re probably going to get distracted by a wandering freak-show performer at some point.

And yet, there are bands aplenty that you’re not going to want to miss when the Las Rageous fest debuts downtown this weekend.

This is the dilemma the two-day buffet of hard rock and heavy metal poses.

Per usual, we’re here to help.

With 18 bands performing on two stages, ranging from grunge-metal mainstays Godsmack to a bevy of up-and-coming Vegas ragers such as Nations, We Gave It Hell, Code Red Riot and A Friend A Foe, in addition to the aforementioned carnival acts, you’re going to need a game plan to rock-the-swear-word-out with maximum efficiency.

With this in mind, here’s a handy guide to a few of the groups you gotta see:

Band: Eagles of Death Metal

What they sound like: A pair of painfully tight leather pants that can sing — and hit on your girlfriend.

Why you need to check ’em out: Because you like fun. And smiling. And songs about lockin’ lips with the devil voiced by a dude who looks like a debauched Ned Flanders.

Band: Coheed and Cambria

What they sound like: Nerds!

Why you need to check ’em out: Well, if you dig comic books, these dudes are a towering stack of them come to life. The band’s high-concept prog-punk is definitely an acquired taste, but then again, so is beer. Mmmmm, beer.

Band: Avenged Sevenfold

What they sound like: An at-times too-obvious mix of their heroes, namely Metallica and Guns N’ Roses. If they ever wore shirts with sleeves, their influences would be pinned directly to ’em.

Why you need to check ’em out: Yeah, these dudes may be guilty of mimicking their favorite bands a bit too obviously in places, like Rich Little with a few more neck tattoos, but the flip side of all this is that they also aim to put on just as huge a production as those iconic acts when they hit the stage — and they tend to succeed, with more fire and stuff blowing up than the director’s cut of “Apocalypse Now.”

Band: Mastodon

What they sound like: A band with enough chops to bang out an album-length ode to “Moby Dick” without making you laugh and a desert-dry sense of humor capable of, well, making you laugh.

Why you need to check ’em out: They’re plenty proggy but also boast enough melodic savvy to still be able to go over with that buddy of yours who has no idea who Alex Lifeson is (side note, be more discriminating in choosing friends moving forward). Also, their new record, “Emperor of Sand,” kicks plenty of those titular rock particles into the eyes of just about any other band on rock radio these days.

Band: Anthrax

What they sound like: A bunch of older dudes who can still rock way harder than you.

Why you need to check ’em out: Sure, these thrash lifers may have to lug around a U-Haul full of Just for Men behind their tour bus nowadays, but if the gray hairs in their goatees may be a sign of their age, their albums aren’t. Anthrax’s latest record, the fountain of youth-baptized “Worship Music,” is indeed worth genuflecting before.

Band: Killswitch Engage

What they sound like: Metal dudes with feelings! Who knew that headbangers — or men in general, really — even had those things?

Why you need to check ’em out: Well, in addition to singer Jesse Leach’s alternately melodic and Satan-yakking-up-a-chicken bone vocals, there’s guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, who makes some of the most ridiculously rubbery rock face seen since Ace Ventura hit the stage with Cannibal Corpse back in the day.

Band: Escape the Fate

What they sound like: Local boys done good

Why you need to check ’em out: These Vegas hard rockers have taken more lumps than the bespectacled, slow-footed kid always did in dodgeball. They’ve weathered numerous lineup changes, drug issues with ex-bandmates, label switches and more. And yet, they’ve managed to persevere and still land high-profile gigs like this one. Maybe their fate isn’t worth eluding after all.

