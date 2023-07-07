96°F
Entertainment

NBA takes its turn for dazzling MSG Sphere displays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the E ...
To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event. (Sphere Entertainment)
As dazzling as the Exosphere debut was for the Fourth of July, the exploits of NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama on a nightly basis might be better.

The MSG Sphere will display NBA Summer League content on its exterior every day of the 11-day competition, which begins Friday at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center, according to a Sphere Entertain news release.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday at a sold-out Thomas & Mack Center.

The MSG Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball Thursday night with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event.

The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

