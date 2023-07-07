NBA takes its turn for dazzling MSG Sphere displays

The MSG Sphere will display NBA Summer League content on its exterior every day of the 11-day competition.

To celebrate the beginning of the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event. (Sphere Entertainment)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show is shown on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

People watch the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

People watch and film the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Peter Salazar holds daughter Meylie, 8 months, during the MSG Sphere July 4th fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As dazzling as the Exosphere debut was for the Fourth of July, the exploits of NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama on a nightly basis might be better.

The MSG Sphere will display NBA Summer League content on its exterior every day of the 11-day competition, which begins Friday at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center, according to a Sphere Entertain news release.

Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday at a sold-out Thomas & Mack Center.

The MSG Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball Thursday night with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event.

The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.

