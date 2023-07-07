NBA takes its turn for dazzling MSG Sphere displays
The MSG Sphere will display NBA Summer League content on its exterior every day of the 11-day competition.
As dazzling as the Exosphere debut was for the Fourth of July, the exploits of NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama on a nightly basis might be better.
The MSG Sphere will display NBA Summer League content on its exterior every day of the 11-day competition, which begins Friday at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center, according to a Sphere Entertain news release.
Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday at a sold-out Thomas & Mack Center.
The MSG Sphere transformed the Exosphere into a basketball Thursday night with a welcome message to teams, players and fans marking the start of the annual event.
The facility officially opens Sept. 29 with the first of 25 sold-out performances of “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed “Postcard from Earth,” an original immersive production, is scheduled to premiere Oct. 6. Tickets for that show are still available.
