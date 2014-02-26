Nevadans more excited about Oscars than almost anyone else

Nevadans are more excited about the upcoming Academy Awards than people in almost any other state.

Data from Outbrain show Nevada ranks fifth in the nation for interest in the Academy Awards, based on percentage of page views on Oscars-related articles. (Outbrain)

Data compiled by Outbrain, a content recommendation engine, show which states care the most and least about the Oscars, based on how often people read news articles about the awards show in the lead-up to the big day.

Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 16, Outbrain tracked 36,636 different stories with the words “Oscar” or “Academy Award” in the headline. The company then calculated how many of the stories’ page views came from each state.

Nevada ranked fifth for views of stories related to the Academy Awards, after California, New York, Connecticut and Illinois. Audiences in metropolitan areas were more concerned about the awards than audiences in other areas.

People in largely rural states were the least concerned about the Oscars, based on Outbrain’s data. Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota made up the bottom five.

Interest levels in Sunday’s Academy Awards have remained high this year because the award for best picture has no front runner. “Gravity,” “12 Years a Slave” and “American Hustle” are battling it out for an award that usually has a clear favorite.

