New attraction offers ‘flights’ over iconic destinations

A new flight simulation attraction in Las Vegas is expected to offer visitors the experience of flying over some of the region’s tourist destinations.

The simulation, called FlyOver, is described as an “immersive flight-ride experience” by the hospitality company Pursuit. It will debut this fall on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a press release issued Thursday from the company.

“The dynamic attraction will take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over the American West’s most iconic locations and natural wonders as part of this cutting-edge entertainment experience,” Pursuit said in the release.

The company said the experience will offer customers the feeling of what it feels to fly over the American West along with “flight ride films.”

“A 52-foot vibrant spherical screen will surround guests as they glide through picturesque destinations including the Las Vegas Strip, Grand Canyon, Zion and Arches National Parks, Lake Tahoe and more seen from a first-person perspective in sharp, stunning high definition,” the company said.

The attraction will be located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Pursuit said they expect the attraction will add more than 100 new tourism jobs.

