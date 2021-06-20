New crafting bar Pinspiration opens in Las Vegas Valley

Pinspiration, which celebrated its grand opening at its Las Vegas and Henderson locations Friday, allows guests to choose from a menu of crafts and use paint, glitter, wood and fabric to create artworks.

The Las Vegas art studio and wine bars are open at 7210 West Lake Mead Blvd. and 10575 S. Eastern Ave. Projects range from $15 to $75. (Eliott Bauman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For Las Vegans who are seeking a creating outlet, a new art studio serves up do-it-yourself art kits alongside glasses of wine.

“At any time, we have 50 crafts to choose from,” says Kris Cesena, who owns Pinspiration Las Vegas. “Most of them are based on crafts that are trending on Pinterest and social media.”

Groups who visit Pinspiration can work on individual projects like acrylic pours in which thin paint is swirled together over canvas and fiber arts that combine wood and macrame.

Visitors can also suit up in ponchos and hazmat suits before entering the splatter room, where they can freely fling paint onto canvases — and each other.

“You go in there and come out with this masterpiece,” says Cesena. “We also do a glow-in-the-dark splatter room. It’s fun turning off the light and hearing everyone go ‘ooh!’”

Cesena previously owned an auto shop in the San Francisco area.

While living in California, she would frequent a studio that offered wine and painting classes.

“I just remember it was a distraction from my stressful life,” says Cesena. “I forgot everything else when I was doing a craft and I would have something to take home afterward.”

The Las Vegas art studio and wine bars are open at 7210 West Lake Mead Boulevard and 10575 S. Eastern Ave. Projects range from $15 to $75.

