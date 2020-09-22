92°F
New Halloween attraction designed to be experienced inside your car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 10:20 am
 
Updated September 22, 2020 - 10:51 am

Admittedly, for some of you, 2020 has been scary enough.

But it wouldn’t be October without some additional pumped-up frights, and a new effort seems committed to delivering them as safely as possible.

The drive-in experience “Trapped,” opening Oct. 8 at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 S. Industrial Road, is designed to be experienced from inside your car.

Set in a desolate, lawless Earth, “Trapped” will be presented all around your vehicle, inside a haunted pod, through projection technology with a soundtrack available on your car stereo.

The attraction is being put on by HallowheelsLV, a group of local entertainment industry professionals, with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting local technical workers through The Back Stage Hope Project.

Playing up the safety aspects, the event’s warnings read like the disclaimers at the end of a commercial for an experimental new cholesterol drug: “You will experience intense audio, lighting, low visibility, fog, strobe lights, special effects, sudden loud sounds and actions in this psychologically demanding environment. You should not enter this haunted attraction if you suffer from asthma, heart conditions, prone to seizures, physical ailments, respiratory issues, vision problems or any other type of medical problem or concern. This also includes being pregnant or suffer(ing) any form of mental disease including claustrophobia.”

Tickets are $54.99 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance. For more information, see hallowheelslv.com.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

