New Kids on the Block lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Tyrannosaurus_rex_feathered_juvenile[1] (Springs Preserve)

Artifice. Facebook

GREASE (US 1978) OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, JOHN TRAVOLTA

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

MUSIC

New Kids on the Block

It’ll be like an hour of MTV, circa 1991, in the flesh when the New Kids on the Block headline “The Mix Tape Tour,” which pairs the boys-to-men heartthrobs with fellow chart-toppers of that era in Salt N Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. Party like George H.W. Bush was still in office at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tickets start at $39.95; call 702-632-7777.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Dinosaurs Unearthed’

Dinosaurs come to life this summer at the Springs Preserve. Visitors can activate life-size and lifelike animatronic dinosaurs — including Triceratops and Stegosaurus — in the Origen Museum starting Sunday. The “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit also has full-scale skeletons, fossils from the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and even what scientists believe was the voice of a Parasaurolophus. For fans of velociraptors and T. rexes, the preserve also offers the virtual reality experience “Jurassic World: Blue.” Events are included with general admission. For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Madelon Hynes

ARTS & LEISURE

Burlesque fundraiser

Burlesque stars Lovey Goldmine and Miranda Glamour will host a fundraiser Friday at Artifice, 1025 S. First St., to help burlesque legends travel to Las Vegas next month for the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender. Burlesque greats Georgette Dante, Gina Bon Bon and Marinka will perform, along with local artists, during an evening that will include a silent auction and raffle. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show, and tickets are $20 at the door. RSVP at artificebarlv.com.

Al Mancini

MOVIES

‘Grease’

Summer lovin’ starts early this year as “Grease” is coming back to the big screen. The 1978 musical, which made Sandy an Australian exchange student rather than trust Olivia Newton-John’s American accent, is playing at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday at Galaxy Theatres’ Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley locations. As the song says, there are worse things you could do.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

$100 margarita

The margarita has always been kind of a humble drink, born of a desert plant and consumed in every dive bar and cantina in the world. But one being served at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is special enough to be priced at $100. It’s made with premium liquors such as Tequila Ocho Extra Anejo La Latilla and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire, garnished with a lime wheel and pineapple leaves and, best of all, served in a Baccarat crystal Diamant Tumbler, which the guest gets to take home. It’s available through the end of the month at the Fleming’s locations at 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. and in Town Square.

Heidi Knapp Rinella