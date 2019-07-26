New pool deck at The Venetian in Las Vegas channels Mediterranean

Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

As Las Vegas vacationers seek refuge from triple-digit temperatures, The Venetian is upping its pool game.

Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. And in keeping with the resort’s Italian theme, the revamp draws inspiration from the Riviera with its sculptures and gardens.

Daybeds and chaise lounges are available, both poolside and on raised islands surrounded by the water. Ten cabanas have been added to the 50 already available at The Venetian and Palazzo.

Six Courtyard Cabanas are air conditioned, with a stocked refrigerator, private restrooms, carafes of fruit-infused water, a fruit plate, nuts and chocolates. Another four Plunge Cabanas accommodate up to 20 guests, and in addition to the Courtyard amenities, each comes with its own private pool and all of those amenities, as well as as peppermint face towels, vintage board games, a sun care bar, magazines, robes and a Polaroid for capturing memories.

Renowned mixologist Sam Ross, who created the drinks for the resorts’ Dorsey, Rosina and Electra Cocktail Club, has created new specialty cocktails including the Saturn (gin, fresh lemon, passion fruit, falernum and almond), the Fortune Spritz (Aperol, Cocchi Rosa, champagne and grapefruit) and the Well Dressed Cider Can (apple cider, spiced rum, lime, allspice, falernum and bitters). Plunge Cabana guests also have the option of margarita, Italian cocktail or bloody mary carts, or a tableside guacamole cart from the snack menu.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.