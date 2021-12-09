22 events to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Check out these events and places where you can spend New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

Fireworks explode over the south tower of the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas, Jan. 1, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year's fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip, Jan. 1, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Dorsey, Rosina & Electra Cocktail Club offer New Year'a Eve packages (The Venetian)

Minus5° Ice Experience (courtesy)

Rick Ross at Drai's Nightclub (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Fireworks

The fireworks are back on the Las Vegas Strip.

Eight hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s eight-minute New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, dubbed America’s Party 2022: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas.

The show’s soundtrack — including “Auld Lang Syne,” “Deuces Are Wild” by Aerosmith and “22” by Taylor Swift — will be broadcast through local radio stations KOMP 92.3 and 97.1 The Point.

The Plaza in downtown Las Vegas also will have fireworks at midnight (more information below).

Brooklyn Bowl Y2K party

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas is encouraging partygoers to grab a group of friends and book a private luxury bowling lane for the exclusive Truly Presents: Y2K NYE Party with DJ CO1 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Party with your favorite hits from the 2000s — complete with complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

The three-story music venue with six bars, over 30 luxury bowling lanes and award-winning food by Blue Ribbon will offer $35 buckets of Truly all night long.

Tickets start at $20. brooklynbowl.com

Cosmopolitan events

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails: Doors open at 6 p.m. inside The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy live music, aged whiskey and good company while partying to the live musical renditions of The Barbershop’s house band.

The Chandelier: Commemorate the New Year at The Chandelier from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. with an open bar, live DJ set, party favors and exclusive access to a dazzling firework display at midnight. Reservations are $125++ per person.

CliQue Bar & Lounge: The bar at the heart of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will host a festive New Year’s Eve soirée starting at 9 p.m.

DJ V-Man will launch guests into the premium open bar starting at 9 p.m. culminating with a champagne toast at midnight. The lush cocktail bar will offer table reservations with oversized seating for up to eight people. CliQue’s menu of small plates, including Bill’s spicy tuna on crispy rice and mini lobster tacos, will also be available. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Ice Rink: Experience views of the Las Vegas Strip and ring in 2022 as the Ice Rink hosts a firework-watching celebration.

Toast to a three-hour open bar experience beginning at 9 p.m., beats by DJ D-Miles, VIP and reserved fire pit seating, a champagne toast at midnight and more. Tickets start at $200.

Marquee Nightclub: Doors open at 9 p.m. at Marquee Nightclub where DJ Fisher will perform.

Drai’s Nightclub

Rick Ross will headline Drai’s LIVE New Year’s Eve concert and the official countdown to 2022. draisgroup.com

Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que will ring in the new year by hosting an electrifying New Year’s Eve party featuring live music by Scotty Alexander, party favors and a view of the Las Vegas Strip’s annual fireworks show.

Guests can enjoy no cover charge until 8 p.m., when entry will become $25 at the door. Award-winning Gilley’s bar-b-que and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand

Hakkasan will transform into a confetti-filled revelry where guests welcome 2022 in style.

Dance the night away as world-famous DJ Black Coffee takes the stage.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino

Grammy-award winner Lil Jon counts down to the new year.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Minus5° Ice Experience

With three Las Vegas Strip locations, Minus5° Ice Experience at The Venetian Resort and Mandalay Bay and Icebar at The LINQ Promenade allow guests to chill with more than 100 tons of ice while exploring an immersive attraction featuring themed sculptures and “Instagramable” moments.

The attractions will offer a complimentary champagne toast every hour to mark the new year around the globe beginning at 11 a.m.

For guests who wish to celebrate in style, the ice attractions offer The Ultimate $250 New Year’s Eve VIP Package, which includes two cocktails served in signature ice glasses, a souvenir fur coat, souvenir Russian snow hat and a 5-by-7-inch framed photo. Minus5Experience.com

Money, Baby!

R&B songstress Kehlani will ring in with a New Year’s Eve celebration at Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and a hosted bar will be available until 10 p.m. At midnight, guests will be able to enjoy the iconic Las Vegas Strip fireworks extravaganza from Money, Baby!’s 5,500-square-foot outdoor patio as the celebration will continue inside well into the new year.

Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. Purchase tickets and make VIP tables and reservations online at MoneyBabyLV.com/events/kehlani2022.

OMNIA Nightclub

OMNIA is welcoming 2022 with the ultimate New Year’s Eve party featuring a special performance by world-famous, Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Steve Aoki.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $75.

Playa Playground at Area15

Playa Playground is an immersive and interactive sensory experience that opens at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The New Year’s festival will span across three venues within Area15, open to thousands of Playa visitors. It will feature five different playa-style Sound Camps, six art car stages, interactive art installations, food trucks, games, carnival rides and a myriad of other entertaining attractions. area15.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino

The Plaza will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a room package and downtown Las Vegas’ only live fireworks show on Dec. 31.

The Plaza’s showroom will also welcome comedian Doug Stanhope that night.

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display will be staged from multiple locations on the Plaza’s roofs and towers. A portion of Main Street in front of the Plaza will be closed during the fireworks.

The Plaza will offer a rooftop viewing party of the fireworks as part of its NYE 2022 VIP Room package. Guests will receive two tickets to the private viewing party as well as a $50 food and beverage credit for use during their stay (3-night minimum), a complimentary midnight champagne toast on New Year’s Eve and limited-edition Plaza memorabilia commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

PT’s Tavern

On New Year’s Eve, all PT’s Taverns locations will offer 50 percent off drinks during happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and midnight to 2 a.m. A complimentary champagne toast will take place at midnight along with complimentary noisemakers and party favors. ptstaverns.com

Sahara

The Sahara’s all-access pass includes live entertainment and a select premium open bar at CASBAR Lounge, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar, and Azilo Ultra Lounge starting at 9 p.m.

Those looking for a front-row seat to The Strip’s fireworks spectacular can join in a New Year’s countdown at Azilo Ultra Pool beginning at 11 p.m.

Additionally, guests who purchase tickets to the New Year’s Eve celebration will receive access to the New Year’s Day Recovery Station, featuring an open bar of Bloody Mary’s, mimosas and vodka Red Bulls at The Tangier from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Tickets are $60 per person, plus tax, fees and gratuity.

Silverton bottomless drinks

Silverton Casino will ring in the new year with bottomless drinks including domestic draft beers, well cocktails and house wine at all casino bars from 7-10 p.m. and entry to a DJ Dance Party. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and are $50 the day of the event until sales close at 9 p.m.

The DJ Dance party will take place at Veil Pavilion at 10 p.m., where tickets are sold separately for $15.

Skypod at the Strat

A New Year’s Eve party will be held in The Strat’s indoor SkyPod from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

To kick off the celebration, The Strat will offer festive party hats and favors, plus live music by DJ Day Won throughout the evening.

In addition to extravagant, panoramic views of fireworks throughout the Las Vegas Valley, The Strat will provide its own fireworks display, capturing a picturesque setting to ring in the new year. Tickets start at $150 per person.

The Stirling Club

The Stirling Club is kicking off the new year with a black-tie affair featuring the Lucky Devils Band with curated food stations, late-night passed appetizers, a signature welcome cocktail and a champagne toast at the stroke of midnight. Tickets for this special evening are $275+ per person or $500+ per couple. thestirlingclub.com.

The Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum

The Underground speakeasy and distillery will host two-hour open bar featuring Prohibition-inspired handcrafted cocktails, light bites, live jazz and cabaret entertainment by Amanda King, plus a champagne toast at midnight.

The celebration is 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets start at $100.

The Venetian

The Dorsey, Rosina & Electra Cocktail Club offer stunning environments with handcrafted cocktails and bottle packages for a variety of party sizes. To reserve a table, email CocktailCollectiveVIP@VenetianLasVegas.com.

XS at Wynn

Guests can anticipate XS to be decked out in celebratory décor, receive New Year’s Eve party swag like hats and horns, enjoy a live countdown with the Grammy Award-winning duo, The Chainsmokers, and then party the night away. wynnlasvegas.com

