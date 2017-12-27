23 New Years Eve parties on the Las Vegas Strip

New Year's Eve party goers watch the fireworks outside the Venetian hotel-casino on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aria

Lil Jon headlines at Jewel Nightclub’s party, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; table packages are available. Alibi Ultra Lounge features DJ G-Squared, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com

Bellagio

Bruno Mars will host and lead the countdown at Bank Nightclub’s NYE party, doors open at 10:30 p.m., general admission with hosted open bar 9 p.m.-midnight is $100 for women and $150 for men; table packages are available. Hyde Bellagio transforms into a secret garden for its “Countdown by the Lake” party at 9 p.m. with DJ Hollywood and Champagne toast, general-admission tickets start at $50; tickets start at $75 for hosted bar 9-11:30 p.m. Lily Bar & Lounge features a set by DJ Guy Williams, doors open at 9 p.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com; hydebellagio.com

Caesars

Celine Dion performs in the Colosseum at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $55-$500; call 877-423-5463 or visit thecolosseum.com. Calvin Harris takes over Omnia Nightclub’ s Main Room, with Turbulence spinning in Heart of Omnia and Mondo on the Terrace, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men; table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com. A countdown celebration in the Roman Plaza courtyard with view of fireworks, all-you-care-to-drink premium beverage selections, space heaters, VIP seating and more, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $99 for drink package with open bar of beer and wine and general seating; $149 for VIP seating area. Alto Bar has a DJ, drink specials, party favors and bottle options, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.. free admission. Vista Cocktail Lounge features entertainment, drink specials and party favors with VIP open bar packages starting at $149; table packages are available. Cleopatra’s Barge starts the party at 5 p.m. with live music 10 p.m.-midnight and a DJ spinning from midnight to 2 a.m., open bar package is $99. caesars.com/las-vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Foo Fighters rock The Chelsea, doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 10:30 p.m., $150-$350. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Marquee Nightclub’s party with French Montana, tickets start at $50.46 for women and $110.09 for men, and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight and a Champagne toast. The Ice Rink’s fireworks viewing party features a DJ, open bar, ice skating and skate rentals, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $150; $50 for younger than 21. The Chandelier features music by Rico DeLargo and DJ Kyle Flesh with all-you-can-drink specialty cocktails by Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx, well liquor, house wine and beer, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $200. Clique Bar & Lounge features beats by DJ G-Squared, party hats, tiaras, 2018 glasses, Moet Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., no cover charge. DJ Gettright will spin 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Bond, free. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; marqueelasvegas.com; cliquelv.com

The Cromwell

Chris Brown performs in concert at Drai’s Nightclub’s black-tie event, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men, includes two glasses of Champagne; table packages are available. draislv.com

Delano

Skyfall Lounge has hand-crafted cocktails, entertainment and bottle service starting at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $195. delanolasvegas.com

Flamingo Las Vegas

Margaritaville hosts a party 9 p.m.-midnight with three-hour premium open bar, live music, Champagne toast, party favors and open seating, $99 for main floor; $199 for second and third floors also includes view of fireworks and hors d’oeuvres; call 702-697-2512. margaritavillelasvegas.com

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Piano Bar offers entertainment, giveaways, drink specials and view of fireworks from the bar’s patio, admission is $10 for women and $20 for men; VIP tables are $225 each, includes bottle of Skyy Vodka. caesars.com/las-vegas

The Linq

The Brooklyn Bowl features performances by Ja Rule and Ashanti, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $75 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. The Linq Vortex features a DJ, party favors, go-go dancers, view of fireworks, open bar and late night bites, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., tickets start at $195. High Roller observation wheel offers individual tickets starting from $150 per person, with option to upgrade to pre-party at 9:30 p.m. with premium open bar, catered food, music and entertainment. Cabin packages start at $4,500 for up to 25 people; prices vary depending on cabin locations on the wheel. For reservations, call 702-322-0537 or email highrollersales@caesars.com. caesars.com/las-vegas

Mandalay Bay

Maroon 5 plays the Mandalay Bay Events Center at 8 p.m., $125-$250, visit axs.com. Ri Ra in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has a pub-wide toast at 4 p.m. to ring in the Irish New Year, and again at midnight, with music by the Black Donnellys, free admission. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m., packages start at $22; a party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com. House of Blues will feature a concert by Pennywise, doors open at 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. HOB Restaurant & Bar will feature music by the Ryan Hall Zydeco Band at its Paint the Quarter Gold party with all-you-can-drink 9 p.m.-midnight ($55) and all-you-can-eat 6 p.m.-midnight ($85); a combo package is $135. Light Nightclub features a performance by Ludacris, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. for The Foundation Room’s Karma Never Felt So Good party with open bar and Champagne toast, general-admission is $150 and VIP admission is $325. mandalaybay.com/nye

Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin Bar & Tea Lounge hosts Starry Eyed New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party with a DJ, a Champagne toast, view of fireworks and more, $110 in advance and $130 day of event; table packages start at $1,000. eventbrite.com

MGM Grand

Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub’s party with Melo-D spinning in the Ling Ling Club, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 8-10 p.m., visit newyearsevelasvegas.com. Topgolf Las Vegas offers party packages for six guests starting at $99, include three-hour unlimited golf play at private bay 9 p.m.-midnight, three-hour open bar, Champagne toast and 2018 New Year souvenirs, visit topgolf.com/lasvegas.

The Mirage

Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz performs at 1 Oak Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. newyearsevelasvegas.com

Monte Carlo

Bruno Mars performs in Park Theater at 9 p.m., tickets are $175-$550; call 800-745-3000; parktheaterlv.com

New York-New York

Party on the Brooklyn Bridge at the annual Bridge Party with DJs, an open bar and view of fireworks, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Tom’s Urban Glow Party has an open bar, unlimited small plates, Champagne toast, masks and party favors, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Coyote Ugly has DJs Lydia and Amanda Rose, party favors and a Champagne toast, tickets start at $25; an open bar package 8 p.m.-midnight starts at $125 and VIP packages start at $1,000. Dueling pianos, party favors and a Champagne toast at the Bar at Times Square, 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m., $25-$50. Beerhaus has an open bar and entertainment, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $100. newyorknewyork.com

Palazzo

Juicy J performs at Lavo’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Tao Nightclub at The Venetian after midnight, tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men. lavolv.com

Paris Las Vegas

Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop will host a rooftop party with premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, access to both venues and view of fireworks. General-admission tickets start at $125. Beer Park’s individual bar seating and Champagne toast starts at $200. VIP packages are available and start at $400, visit beerpark.com or chateaunights.com. Hexx Kitchen & Bar offers a patio party 10 p.m.-2 a.m., tickets start at $100 and include a food-and-beverage credit toward Hexx, visit hexxlasvegas.com/new-years-eve. Napoleon’s Lounge opens at 5 p.m., a dueling piano show starts at 9 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Le Cabaret Lounge features live music at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ set at 11 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Eiffel Tower Experience Observation Deck party starts at 11 p.m., $250, includes one-hour open bar, Champagne toast with light-up flute, commemorative photo, branded gloves and parking pass. caesars.com/las-vegas; parislasvegas.com

Planet Hollywood

Britney Spears final performance of her residency show “‘Piece of Me” starts at 9 p.m. in The Axis. Tickets are $59-$229, call 800-745-3000. Koi Ultra Lounge host a seven-hour premium open bar and view of fireworks, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., tickets start at $25 for women, $40 for men, visit newyearsnightlife.net. Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops offers a Strip-side patio party and views of the fireworks, starts at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. Reservations are available for the cantina’s upstairs event space The Loft, visit cabowabocantina.com or call 702-385-2226. Heart Bar starts the party at 6 p.m. with a DJ, party favors, table service and Champagne toast, $100 beverage minimum per guest (up to four guests), $75 each additional guest. Extra Lounge has specialty cocktails and shot specials starting at 6 p.m., free admission. Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders in the Playing Field starts at 9 p.m. with Champagne toasts at 9, 10, 11 p.m. and midnight, free admission. Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops offers a $50 special on unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks noon-midnight, with a Champagne toast at midnight. planethollywoodresort.com; caesars.com/las-vegas

SLS Las Vegas

The Foundry features the New Year’s Eve Retro Rewind Party with music by Empire Records, the Whip Its and the Boogie Knights, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25 in advance and $35 day of event, includes party favors and countdown; packages start at $200. slslasvegas.com

Treasure Island

Doors open at 9 p.m. for Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que’s party with live music by Scotty Alexander and a DJ, Gilley Girls, Champagne toast, party favors and view of fireworks, $25, includes one premium cocktail, beer or wine, $5 mechanical bull rides and live video of celebrations. A VIP upgrade starts at $150, includes three-hour open bar, reserved couch seating and appetizers served by Gilley Girls. gilleyslasvegas.com; 702-894-7369

The Venetian

Gucci Mane performs at Tao Nightclub’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Lavo at Palazzo after midnight, tickets start at $75 for women and $150 for men, visit taolasvegas.com. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. Packages start at $22. A party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo, in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, visit minus5experience.com.

Westgate Las Vegas

International Theater hosts “Sunday Night Fever” disco party with a performance by the Boogie Knights, East Coast countdown, three-course dinner and cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., tickets start at $150. Westgate Cabaret and iBar feature live entertainment 5 p.m.-2 a.m. westgatelasvegas.com

Wynn Las Vegas

Marshmello headlines at Intrigue Nightclub, general-admission tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes Champagne toast. The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub which features open bar until 11 p.m., Under the Stars tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men; all access tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men. wynnsocial.com/nye2018

Related

Where you can see fireworks on NYE in Las Vegas

28 NYE parties in Summerlin, Henderson, downtown casinos

16 off-Strip bars, parties to celebrate NYE in Las Vegas

Ring in 2018 at 4 p.m. at Irish, British bars in Las Vegas

5 best New Year’s Eve dinner options to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas