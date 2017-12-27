23 New Years Eve parties on the Las Vegas Strip

Lil Jon headlines at Jewel Nightclub’s party, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m.; table packages are available. Alibi Ultra Lounge features DJ G-Squared, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com
Bruno Mars will host and lead the countdown at Bank Nightclub’s NYE party, doors open at 10:30 p.m., general admission with hosted open bar 9 p.m.-midnight is $100 for women and $150 for men; table packages are available. Hyde Bellagio transforms into a secret garden for its “Countdown by the Lake” party at 9 p.m. with DJ Hollywood and Champagne toast, general-admission tickets start at $50; tickets start at $75 for hosted bar 9-11:30 p.m. Lily Bar & Lounge features a set by DJ Guy Williams, doors open at 9 p.m., free admission. newyearsevelasvegas.com; hydebellagio.com
Caesars
Celine Dion performs in the Colosseum at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $55-$500; call 877-423-5463 or visit thecolosseum.com. Calvin Harris takes over Omnia Nightclub’ s Main Room, with Turbulence spinning in Heart of Omnia and Mondo on the Terrace, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men; table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com. A countdown celebration in the Roman Plaza courtyard with view of fireworks, all-you-care-to-drink premium beverage selections, space heaters, VIP seating and more, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $99 for drink package with open bar of beer and wine and general seating; $149 for VIP seating area. Alto Bar has a DJ, drink specials, party favors and bottle options, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.. free admission. Vista Cocktail Lounge features entertainment, drink specials and party favors with VIP open bar packages starting at $149; table packages are available. Cleopatra’s Barge starts the party at 5 p.m. with live music 10 p.m.-midnight and a DJ spinning from midnight to 2 a.m., open bar package is $99. caesars.com/las-vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Foo Fighters rock The Chelsea, doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 10:30 p.m., $150-$350. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Marquee Nightclub’s party with French Montana, tickets start at $50.46 for women and $110.09 for men, and include premium open bar 9-11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight and a Champagne toast. The Ice Rink’s fireworks viewing party features a DJ, open bar, ice skating and skate rentals, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., $150; $50 for younger than 21. The Chandelier features music by Rico DeLargo and DJ Kyle Flesh with all-you-can-drink specialty cocktails by Perrier Jouet and Absolut Elyx, well liquor, house wine and beer, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $200. Clique Bar & Lounge features beats by DJ G-Squared, party hats, tiaras, 2018 glasses, Moet Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., no cover charge. DJ Gettright will spin 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Bond, free. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; marqueelasvegas.com; cliquelv.com
The Cromwell
Chris Brown performs in concert at Drai’s Nightclub’s black-tie event, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men, includes two glasses of Champagne; table packages are available. draislv.com
Delano
Skyfall Lounge has hand-crafted cocktails, entertainment and bottle service starting at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $195. delanolasvegas.com
Flamingo Las Vegas
Margaritaville hosts a party 9 p.m.-midnight with three-hour premium open bar, live music, Champagne toast, party favors and open seating, $99 for main floor; $199 for second and third floors also includes view of fireworks and hors d’oeuvres; call 702-697-2512. margaritavillelasvegas.com
Harrah’s Las Vegas
The Piano Bar offers entertainment, giveaways, drink specials and view of fireworks from the bar’s patio, admission is $10 for women and $20 for men; VIP tables are $225 each, includes bottle of Skyy Vodka. caesars.com/las-vegas
The Linq
The Brooklyn Bowl features performances by Ja Rule and Ashanti, doors open at 9:30 p.m., tickets start at $75 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. The Linq Vortex features a DJ, party favors, go-go dancers, view of fireworks, open bar and late night bites, 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m., tickets start at $195. High Roller observation wheel offers individual tickets starting from $150 per person, with option to upgrade to pre-party at 9:30 p.m. with premium open bar, catered food, music and entertainment. Cabin packages start at $4,500 for up to 25 people; prices vary depending on cabin locations on the wheel. For reservations, call 702-322-0537 or email highrollersales@caesars.com. caesars.com/las-vegas
Maroon 5 plays the Mandalay Bay Events Center at 8 p.m., $125-$250, visit axs.com. Ri Ra in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has a pub-wide toast at 4 p.m. to ring in the Irish New Year, and again at midnight, with music by the Black Donnellys, free admission. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m., packages start at $22; a party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, visit minus5experience.com. House of Blues will feature a concert by Pennywise, doors open at 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. HOB Restaurant & Bar will feature music by the Ryan Hall Zydeco Band at its Paint the Quarter Gold party with all-you-can-drink 9 p.m.-midnight ($55) and all-you-can-eat 6 p.m.-midnight ($85); a combo package is $135. Light Nightclub features a performance by Ludacris, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. for The Foundation Room’s Karma Never Felt So Good party with open bar and Champagne toast, general-admission is $150 and VIP admission is $325. mandalaybay.com/nye
Mandarin Bar & Tea Lounge hosts Starry Eyed New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party with a DJ, a Champagne toast, view of fireworks and more, $110 in advance and $130 day of event; table packages start at $1,000. eventbrite.com
Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub’s party with Melo-D spinning in the Ling Ling Club, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 8-10 p.m., visit newyearsevelasvegas.com. Topgolf Las Vegas offers party packages for six guests starting at $99, include three-hour unlimited golf play at private bay 9 p.m.-midnight, three-hour open bar, Champagne toast and 2018 New Year souvenirs, visit topgolf.com/lasvegas.
The Mirage
Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz performs at 1 Oak Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men, includes open bar 9-11 p.m. newyearsevelasvegas.com
Bruno Mars performs in Park Theater at 9 p.m., tickets are $175-$550; call 800-745-3000; parktheaterlv.com
New York-New York
Party on the Brooklyn Bridge at the annual Bridge Party with DJs, an open bar and view of fireworks, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Tom’s Urban Glow Party has an open bar, unlimited small plates, Champagne toast, masks and party favors, 8 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $150. Coyote Ugly has DJs Lydia and Amanda Rose, party favors and a Champagne toast, tickets start at $25; an open bar package 8 p.m.-midnight starts at $125 and VIP packages start at $1,000. Dueling pianos, party favors and a Champagne toast at the Bar at Times Square, 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m., $25-$50. Beerhaus has an open bar and entertainment, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $100. newyorknewyork.com
Juicy J performs at Lavo’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Tao Nightclub at The Venetian after midnight, tickets start at $55 for women and $75 for men. lavolv.com
Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop will host a rooftop party with premium open bar 9 p.m.-midnight, access to both venues and view of fireworks. General-admission tickets start at $125. Beer Park’s individual bar seating and Champagne toast starts at $200. VIP packages are available and start at $400, visit beerpark.com or chateaunights.com. Hexx Kitchen & Bar offers a patio party 10 p.m.-2 a.m., tickets start at $100 and include a food-and-beverage credit toward Hexx, visit hexxlasvegas.com/new-years-eve. Napoleon’s Lounge opens at 5 p.m., a dueling piano show starts at 9 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Le Cabaret Lounge features live music at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ set at 11 p.m., party favors and a Champagne toast, $40. Eiffel Tower Experience Observation Deck party starts at 11 p.m., $250, includes one-hour open bar, Champagne toast with light-up flute, commemorative photo, branded gloves and parking pass. caesars.com/las-vegas; parislasvegas.com
Britney Spears final performance of her residency show “‘Piece of Me” starts at 9 p.m. in The Axis. Tickets are $59-$229, call 800-745-3000. Koi Ultra Lounge host a seven-hour premium open bar and view of fireworks, 9 p.m.-4 a.m., tickets start at $25 for women, $40 for men, visit newyearsnightlife.net. Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops offers a Strip-side patio party and views of the fireworks, starts at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. Reservations are available for the cantina’s upstairs event space The Loft, visit cabowabocantina.com or call 702-385-2226. Heart Bar starts the party at 6 p.m. with a DJ, party favors, table service and Champagne toast, $100 beverage minimum per guest (up to four guests), $75 each additional guest. Extra Lounge has specialty cocktails and shot specials starting at 6 p.m., free admission. Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders in the Playing Field starts at 9 p.m. with Champagne toasts at 9, 10, 11 p.m. and midnight, free admission. Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops offers a $50 special on unlimited domestic drafts and well drinks noon-midnight, with a Champagne toast at midnight. planethollywoodresort.com; caesars.com/las-vegas
SLS Las Vegas
The Foundry features the New Year’s Eve Retro Rewind Party with music by Empire Records, the Whip Its and the Boogie Knights, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25 in advance and $35 day of event, includes party favors and countdown; packages start at $200. slslasvegas.com
Doors open at 9 p.m. for Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que’s party with live music by Scotty Alexander and a DJ, Gilley Girls, Champagne toast, party favors and view of fireworks, $25, includes one premium cocktail, beer or wine, $5 mechanical bull rides and live video of celebrations. A VIP upgrade starts at $150, includes three-hour open bar, reserved couch seating and appetizers served by Gilley Girls. gilleyslasvegas.com; 702-894-7369
The Venetian
Gucci Mane performs at Tao Nightclub’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m.-midnight, premium open bar 9-11 p.m., Champagne toast, and entry into Lavo at Palazzo after midnight, tickets start at $75 for women and $150 for men, visit taolasvegas.com. Minus5 Ice Experience celebrates New Year’s around the world with a Champagne toast every hour beginning at 11 a.m. Packages start at $22. A party package for $250 includes two drinks, souvenir hat, faux fur coat and photo, in Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, visit minus5experience.com.
International Theater hosts “Sunday Night Fever” disco party with a performance by the Boogie Knights, East Coast countdown, three-course dinner and cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., tickets start at $150. Westgate Cabaret and iBar feature live entertainment 5 p.m.-2 a.m. westgatelasvegas.com
Marshmello headlines at Intrigue Nightclub, general-admission tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes Champagne toast. The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub which features open bar until 11 p.m., Under the Stars tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men; all access tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men. wynnsocial.com/nye2018
