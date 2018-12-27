31 places to celebrate NYE away from Las Vegas Strip, downtown

New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

If you’re looking to ring in the new year but you don’t want to deal with the traffic along the Strip or downtown, celebrate at one of these locations away from all the hustle and bustle throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

PARTIES AT HOTELS/CASINOS

Aliante Casino

Access Showroom features soul group Rhythm Nation at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30. DJ Golden Child spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., free admission. aliantegaming.com

Boulder Station

Doors open at 7 p.m. in The Railhead for Who’s Bad — the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with party favors and a champagne toast, $44 at ticketmaster.com. A DJ dance party with party favors and Champagne toast follows 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Updog performs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kixx with party favors and Champagne toast, free admission.boulderstation.sclv.com

Cannery

The Club features DJ DMC at 8 p.m. and DSB — Tribute to Journey starting at 9 p.m., $30, includes party favors; $50, includes reserved table seating, two drink tickets and party favors; VIP seating starts at $450. DJ DMC spins at Victory’s Bar& Grill, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., and Patrick Puffer is at Pin-Ups Bar, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., admission is free to both events.cannerycasino.com

Eastside Cannery

Sunrise Sunset starts the celebration at Pin-Ups Eastside at 5 p.m., free admission. Blue String Theory rocks the party atMarilyn’s Lounge at 9 p.m., $15 at the front desk, includes Champagne toast and party favors. One Six Sky Lounge featuresR&B group Next Movement, DJ Dinero and a view of the fireworks, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $75, includes champagne toast; table seating starts at $100 and booth packages are available. eastsidecannery.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Cali Tucker performs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis. DJ Benny Black spins 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Drop Bar with party favors and a Champagne toast, free admission; booth packages available. The Estancia Ballroom features a DJ, dancing, cash bar, party favors and Champagne toast 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $20. Winter’s Village features a DJ and offers free entry 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; a fire pit package is available starting at $250. The Race & Sports Bar features a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

M Resort

M Bar features DJ PZB from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by the Jetset Club 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hostile Grape. Velvet Elvis and DJ Natalia entertain in Ravello Lounge 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. themresort.com

The Orleans

The Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance Party features “You & I — Tribute to Rick James” and DJ Eddy from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $77. Bailiwick hosts an NYE Glow Party with DJ Dela O, drink specials, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $35. Karma plays pop, rock and dance music 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission.orleanscasino.com

Palms

The Apex Social Club features sounds by DJ Shift, fireworks viewing and open bar 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $150 atapexsocialclub.com.

Rampart Casino

Casino-wide party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with entertainment, and Champagne toast and party favors at midnight. Addison’sLounge features the dance band Deja Vu starting at 9 p.m. Round Bar has live music by Kent & Tammy 4 to 8 p.m. and DnDProject 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com

Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Lanes hosts a bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $199 per lane for a maximum five people, includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink and party favors, call 702-797-7467 to reserve a lane by Dec.25. The Lisa Marie Band and a DJ entertain at Rocks Lounge 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25-$30. Crimson features DJ Kid Conrad9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. DJ Dig Dug spins at Lucky Bar 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., free admission. Dave Ritz plays at Onyx Bar9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has live music from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Winter’s Village offers free entry 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; a fire pit package starts at $250. redrock.sclv.com

Rio

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub has a neon-themed party starting at 9 p.m. and party favors, view of fireworks and more, advance tickets start at $100 and table packages start at $750, both include open bar until 11 p.m. For tickets, visitnyeonthestrip.com. The new rock club 172 hosts a party with music by American Voodoo at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.and tickets start at $60, includes three-hour open bar, call 702-513-3356 or visit rock172.com.

Sam’s Town

Sam’s Town Live hosts New Year’s Eve with Clint Holmes at 8:30 p.m., $35-$40. Country singer Brett Rigby plays Roxy’sLounge from 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., free admission. samstownlv.com

Santa Fe Station

Power 88 hosts a party in Chrome Showroom 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Charcoal Room features live music by Miles Van Blarcom 7 to 10 p.m. with Rick Duarte from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. 4949Lounge features a DJ 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $20 at the door. A DJ spins 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Sports Bar, free admission. Santa FeLanes hosts a New Year’s Eve Cosmic bowling party 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The fee is $185 per lane for a maximum of five guests (increases day of event), call 702-658-4910 for reservations. Doors open at 9 p.m. for the $20,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo and buy-in is $40. santafestation.sclv.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless draft beers, well cocktails and house wine at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of the event. Tickets to the dance party only are $10. silvertoncasino.com/entertain

South Point

New Year’s at Noon with the Alley Cats doo-wop hits, doors open at noon in the Showroom, $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz starting at 5 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party in the Sonoma Room, doors open at 9 p.m., $65, includes two-drink tickets, party favors, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. ‘80s Night with the Spazmatics in the Exhibit Hall, doors open at 9:30 p.m., $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hor d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Frankie Moreno entertains in the Showroom, doors open at 9 p.m., $55, includes two drinks, party favors, a balloon drop and Champagne toast. Tower of Power headlines the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast, $159.southpointcasino.com/nye

Suncoast

Vegas Super Band performs at 10 p.m. in the Showroom, $34.95-$44.95. The Bingo Center features $30,000 New Year’sEve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $70 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and stylus pen. For Bingo tickets, call 877-636-7111 ext. 5611. suncoastcasino.com

Sunset Station

Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rental, a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks and party favors, call 702-547-7467. The property features a casino-wide toast at midnight with Champagne and party favors. Classic rock band Yellow Brick Road performs 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Club Madrid. The Gaudi Bar features DJ Neko 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Rosalita’s Cantina has acoustic music by JonnyHazard 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. Stephanie Walsh performs 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sonoma Cellar.sunsetstation.sclv.com

Texas Station

The bowling party at Texas Star Lanes is 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane (paid in full by Dec. 30) for maximum five people with shoe rental, a large pizza with soft drinks and party favors, call 702-288-7728. La Mar Le Warren performs starting at 8 p.m. at South Padre. Beaumont’s features Mischa Ripps 7 to 10 p.m. and Jessica Manalo 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. texasstation.sclv.com; stationcasinoslive.com

Thunderbird Boutique Hotel & Lounge

Crave LV’s Black and Gold NYE Party in the Royal Showroom features DJ Kelly J, a balloon drop, Champagne toast, bottle service and VIP table experiences, doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $40 at cravelv.com. The Thunderbird Lounge hosts the Atomic Ball with DJ Catman and the Hillbilly Cat, dance lessons and a Champagne toast, doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free at 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. South. facebook.com/tbhotelvegas

Tuscany

Laura Shaffer and the Noir Nightingale Trio perform in the Piazza Lounge with cocktail specials, dancing, Champagne toast and balloon drop from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., free admission. tuscanylv.com

OTHER PARTIES

The Bootlegger

George Bugatti and his ensemble perform with surprise guests at a party featuring appetizers, party favors, dinner and a Champagne toast starting at 8:30 p.m., $75, at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bootleggerlasvegas.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Honky-tonk New Year’s Eve Bash with music by country band Sunset Ridge, free Champagne toast at midnight, cocktail and dining specials, drawings, a prize for best western wear, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City.boulderdambrewing.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., 4830 W.Pyle Ave. and 6430 N. Durango Drive, free admission. distillbar.com

Fresh Wata Studios

The New Year’s Eve celebration “Spacious,” a space-themed party, features an astronaut drop countdown, hangover-free cosmic cocktails from NASA biochemist Alex Ott, DJs, live performances, art installations, healthy food and drinks and more, at 3905 W. Diablo Drive. General admission starts at $60, includes two-hour open bar; VIP starts at $150; table reservations are available at spaciousnye.com.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. with entertainment, German food specials, drawings, a ball drop and free beer toast at 3 p.m. The afternoon party is timed to celebrate with revelers in Munich. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jerry Tiffe and his six-piece band, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $135. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866.

Lake Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve Cruise aboard the La Contessa Yacht 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50, includes a glass of Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, dancing and party favors. thevillagelakelasvegas.com

Lucky’s Lounge

Featuring DJ C Boogie, Champagne toast, $5 drink and shot specials, a buffet and more, starting at 9 p.m. at 7345 S. JonesBlvd., free admission. luckysloungelv.com

Remedy’s

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson, free admission. remedystavern.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve bay packages for a minimum of three guests and maximum of eight per hitting bay start at $99 per person, include three-hour unlimited golf play 9 p.m. to midnight, three-hour open bar, Champagne toast and party favors on Levels 1 and 2 only. Packages are also available for Levels 3 and 4. The venue will be open to walk-ins.topgolf.com/lasvegas.

Wildfire Casino and Lanes

New Year’s Eve Cosmic Party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for $100 per lane with maximum five people (increases to $125 onDec. 26) at 4451 E. Sunset Road, call 702-736-2695 to reserve a lane.

