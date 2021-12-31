Blustery conditions could threaten New Year’s Eve fireworks on the Strip

Clark County says a cancellation of the fireworks show is unlikely, but weather forecasts show that winds could be a problem.

Winds could threaten the New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Strip, but Clark County officials seem confident the show will go on.

“The fireworks have never been cancelled and I think it is unlikely they will be cancelled this time,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said in an email. “We have been paying close attention to the weather forecasts for more than a week and will continue to do that leading up to midnight.”

Sustained wind speeds of 10 mph or more could delay the show for up to one hour. If winds do not die down before 1 a.m. Saturday, the show will be canceled.

As of Thursday afternoon, the forecast showed sustained wind speeds of 15 mph to 20 mph between 11 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, with gusts as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The county has no plans to set off the fireworks later if the New Year’s Eve display is called off, Pappa said.

Eight hotel-casinos are scheduled to participate in an eight-minute fireworks show. The show was called off last year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Las Vegas is expecting 300,000 people to ring in the new year.

