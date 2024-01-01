Bringing in 2024 on the Strip — PHOTOS
Hundreds of thousands of people converged on the Las Vegas Strip for “America’s Party” Sunday night. The revelers said good-bye to 2023 and rang in 2024 with fireworks and festivities.
Hundreds of thousands of people converged on the Las Vegas Strip for “America’s Party” Sunday night. The revelers said good-bye to 2023 and rang in 2024 with fireworks and festivities.
Check out the scene from the Strip in the photo gallery above.
Related stories:
— ‘Spectacular’ start to 2024 as Las Vegas celebrates the new year
— Downtown Las Vegas parties into 2024 — PHOTOS
— Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG