Bringing the parties to the Strip for 2024 — PHOTOS

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on the Strip for “America’s Party.” The revelers said bye to 2023 and hello to 2024 with festivities.

Reonna Holmes, left, kisses her boyfriend, Eric Lovato at midnight as New Year’s fireworks go off on the Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shereen Hamed sits at a gambling machine inside of the Bellagio on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children watch the Bellagio fountains go off on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Ferrera, left, and Frank Suarez side at each other as the Fountains of Bellagio go off behind them on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maria Ferrera, left, and Frank Suarez kiss as the Bellagio Fountains finish going off on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year’s Eve revelers take to the roads on the Strip after they were shut down to vehicles for New Year celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sleeping child is held during New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A busker dressed as Batman walks around the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A giant teddy bear was past pedestrians on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Character buskers gather in the streets after they were closed off for pedestrians to enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk throughout the streets on the Strip after they were closed off for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk throughout the streets on the Strip after they were closed off for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year revelers walk the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year revelers dance in front of Harrah’s on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year revelers dance in front of Harrah’s on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A busker performs for a crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds of people line the Strip in front of Caesars Palace for New Year celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A speaker is lifted into the air as people dance on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple hugs as crowds form on the Strip shortly before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buskers are seen on the Strip as crowds fill in for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Religious demonstrators occupy part of the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A demonstrator is challenged by a New year’s Eve reveler on the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year’s revelers walks the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year’s revelers dance in the middle of the Strip on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year’s revelers dance in the middle of the Strip as midnight nears on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year’s revelers dance in the middle of the Strip as midnight nears on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds gather in front of the Fountains of Bellagio shortly before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reonna Holmes, left, kisses her boyfriend, Eric Lovato at midnight as New Year’s fireworks go off on the Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple kisses at midnight while New Years fireworks go off on the Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple kisses at midnight while New Years fireworks go off on the Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on the Las Vegas Strip for “America’s Party” Sunday night. The revelers said good-bye to 2023 and rang in 2024 with fireworks and festivities.

Check out the scene from the Strip in the photo gallery above.

