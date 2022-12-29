55°F
Clark County issues New Year’s Eve air pollution warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 1:38 pm
 
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While New Year’s Eve fireworks may be dazzling to see, for some, they may make the air more difficult to breathe.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is warning those who are sensitive to air pollution to be cautious when going outside on New Year’s Eve weekend because of elevated levels of smoke and air particulates from fireworks.

People with respiratory problems, heart problems, young children and older adults are most sensitive to higher air pollution levels, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality, consult a physician, the DES said in a news release.

To limit exposure to smoke, the DES recommends that people who are sensitive to high particulate levels and ozone keep their windows and doors closed, change their indoor air filters if they are dirty and limit time outdoors, especially exercise.

To stay up-to-date on the latest air pollution levels, go to DESAQMonitoring.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

