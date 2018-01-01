Cleaning up after America’s Party on the Las Vegas Strip

Three hours after the ball dropped in New York City, thousands of revelers in Las Vegas celebrated the new year on the Strip and dropped something else: trash.

Street cleaners sweep trash along the Las Vegas Strip following New Year's Eve celebrations, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Trash from New Year’s Eve celebrations litters the Las Vegas Strip outside the CVS store near Harmon Avenue early Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Confetti covers the pavement outside the PBR RockBar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, early Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lots of it.

It takes an army of street sweepers to clean up Las Vegas Boulevard after we ring in the new year, but that still leaves sidewalks and pedestrian bridges littered with plastic cups and party hats.

Luisa Escondido was one of the people cleaning up last year’s trash. Armed with her broom, dust pan and a garbage can on wheels, the 48-year-old spent her first day of 2018 weaving through drunken partiers.

“This is the first year I did this,” she said, wrangling a few plastic cups into her dust pan. “Next year I take the day off, have fun and someone else cleans up after me.”

Escondido didn’t get to go to America’s Party this year, but she still had fun. As a group of men walked by, laughing and stumbling, one of them fumbled and dropped a zip bag full of marijuana. He panicked as Escondido pretended to sweep it up.

“Next time, don’t drop it,” she said, laughing as the man stuffed the bag into his pocket and jogged to catch up to his friends.

By 4 a.m. Monday most partiers had given up and were starting to head in. Outside the CVS near Harmon Avenue, women in flip flops or bare feet bare carried their heels and tip-toed through the trash. Other people kicked their way through it.

“There’s definitely more than normal,” said Roberto Acuna, another sweeper. “There’s the normal garbage and there’s the hats, there’s the cups, there’s the weird stuff.”

“Weird stuff,” according to Acuna, includes shreds of clothing, women’s shoes, half of a flip phone and a wallet that he swears was empty when he found it. He also missed out on the celebration, but he said he’d rather come later for work than deal with the crowd.

Crime and misdemeanors

While Acuna, Escondido and the city’s street sweepers went to work, the Metropolitan Police Department did some clean-up of its own.

According to Metro, officers made eight misdemeanor arrests and issued nine citations on the Strip overnight, along with three misdemeanor arrests and one citation on Fremont Street.

Metro’s dispatch logs show police responded to 31 calls on the Strip between 10 p.m. and midnight, including three assaults, two fights and one animal complaint.

The Las Vegas Fire Department also stayed busy, with three brush fires and three tree fires between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tim Szymanski. Fire officials handled five minor medical calls and transported three people with gunshot wounds.

Two of those people died, marking the 169th and 170th homicides Metro investigated in 2017, not including the victims of Oct. 1.

And at 2:08 a.m., the first baby of 2018 was born at Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.

Acuna said he’s looking forward to the birth of his first child this year. She’s due in April, but he and his girlfriend can’t agree on a name. He said that if he’s on the Strip for New Year’s again next year, he’ll probably still be sweeping.

Escondido said she’s been ready for the new year for a long time.

“Last year was bad, bad, bad for everyone, everywhere,” she said. “This year we’re gonna do better.”

