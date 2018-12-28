Crowd of 40K expected in downtown Las Vegas for NYE — VIDEO

Preparations are under way for America’s Party Downtown at the Fremont Street Experience, where officials anticipate a crowd of about 40,000 people on New Years Eve.

Ring in 2019 on Fremont Street during America's Party Downtown, where officials expect more than 40,000 people, along with 12 live bands on four stages.

Patrick Hughes, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience, says the place to be is at the Third Street Stage at midnight. “That’s where I’ll be with the mayor, and together we’ll be ringing in the new year. That’s what it’s all about.”

Tickets, which are $45, are required for entrance to the Fremont Street Experience for the party. Find more information here.