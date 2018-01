“America’s Party 2018,” the fireworks and entertainment extravaganza, rang in the New Year in classic Las Vegas style. In downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience, party-goers saw both live entertainment, a toast from former Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes and a show on the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision. In this photo Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes toast the crowd at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau