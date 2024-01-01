Downtown Las Vegas parties into 2024 — PHOTOS

The Fremont Street Experience hosted thousands of people Sunday night as downtown Las Vegas welcomed 2024 with music and revelry.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman kisses her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, as Councilman Cedric Crear and showgirl Porsha Revesz help ring in the new year just after midnight on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers watch stilt walker Tida Siribongkot at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fireworks explode from the Plaza just after midnight during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Erica Ramos and her daughters Jennifer Almanza, 27, and Victoria Almanza, 3, all of Oakland, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve newlyweds Travis and Teresa Carmicheal of Redding, Calif. celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cashier Tim Mac Lean of Western Village One Stop looks for New Year’s Eve revelers during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Mike and Lissette Shelton of Colbert, Okla. laugh with a guard after passing through security at the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers, including Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, center, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Loni Duran and Jair West, both of Moab, Utah celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Sammy Jo Jones and Paul Bennett, both of Hot Springs Ark., celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Dick Ochoa and Kelly Vilamar of Los Angeles celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers Nichole Shivers, 25, left, and Tianna McHenry, 27, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers make their way across Las Vegas Boulevard to the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Norma Gallegos of Denver poses with stilt walkers Melanie Kramer, left, and Tida Siribongkot during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers, including Tanea Spooner Jacksonville, Fla., center, watch the East Coast countdown on the canopy during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers, including Corina Garcia Imperial, Calif., listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers dance at the Main Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers watch Beach Weather on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Josephine Cabal of Hilo, Hawaii, Haide Falcis of Henderson, Felix C. Jandoquile of San Diego and Randy Gonzales Garder of Grove, Calif., celebrate at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, Donna Smits of Wilmington, Del. and Susan Zuckerman-Seely of Redwood City, Calif., cheer for Third Eye Blind at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Third Eye Blind performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Andrew Simon, president and CEO, Fremont Street Experience, from left, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Cedric Crear, showgirl Jennifer Gagliano, former Mayor Oscar Goodman and showgirl Porsha Revesz ring in the new year just after midnight on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Beach Weather performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

