New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas parties into 2024 — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2024 - 1:42 am
 
Updated January 1, 2024 - 3:03 am
Mayor Carolyn Goodman kisses her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, as Councilman Cedric Crea ...
Mayor Carolyn Goodman kisses her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, as Councilman Cedric Crear and showgirl Porsha Revesz help ring in the new year just after midnight on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers watch stilt walker Tida Siribongkot at the 3rd Street Stage dur ...
New Year’s Eve revelers watch stilt walker Tida Siribongkot at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fireworks explode from the Plaza just after midnight during the Time of Your Life Festival at t ...
Fireworks explode from the Plaza just after midnight during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Erica Ramos and her daughters Jennifer Almanza, 27, and Victoria ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Erica Ramos and her daughters Jennifer Almanza, 27, and Victoria Almanza, 3, all of Oakland, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve newlyweds Travis and Teresa Carmicheal of Redding, Calif. celebrate durin ...
New Year’s Eve newlyweds Travis and Teresa Carmicheal of Redding, Calif. celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Cashier Tim Mac Lean of Western Village One Stop looks for New Year’s Eve revelers durin ...
Cashier Tim Mac Lean of Western Village One Stop looks for New Year’s Eve revelers during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Mike and Lissette Shelton of Colbert, Okla. laugh with a guard a ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Mike and Lissette Shelton of Colbert, Okla. laugh with a guard after passing through security at the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, center, celebrate during ...
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, center, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Loni Duran and Jair West, both of Moab, Utah celebrate during th ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Loni Duran and Jair West, both of Moab, Utah celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Sammy Jo Jones and Paul Bennett, both of Hot Springs Ark., celeb ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Sammy Jo Jones and Paul Bennett, both of Hot Springs Ark., celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Dick Ochoa and Kelly Vilamar of Los Angeles celebrate during the ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Dick Ochoa and Kelly Vilamar of Los Angeles celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers Nichole Shivers, 25, left, and Tianna McHenry, 27, celebrate dur ...
New Year’s Eve revelers Nichole Shivers, 25, left, and Tianna McHenry, 27, celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers make their way across Las Vegas Boulevard to the Time of Your Li ...
New Year’s Eve revelers make their way across Las Vegas Boulevard to the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Norma Gallegos of Denver poses with stilt walkers Melanie Kramer, left, and Tida Siribongkot du ...
Norma Gallegos of Denver poses with stilt walkers Melanie Kramer, left, and Tida Siribongkot during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Tim ...
New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the ...
Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Tim ...
New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the ...
Color Me Badd performs for New Year’s Eve revelers on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Tanea Spooner Jacksonville, Fla., center, watch the ...
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Tanea Spooner Jacksonville, Fla., center, watch the East Coast countdown on the canopy during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Corina Garcia Imperial, Calif., listen to Color Me Ba ...
New Year’s Eve revelers, including Corina Garcia Imperial, Calif., listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers dance at the Main Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Fest ...
New Year’s Eve revelers dance at the Main Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival ...
New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival ...
New Year’s Eve revelers dance in the silent disco during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers watch Beach Weather on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Y ...
New Year’s Eve revelers watch Beach Weather on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Josephine Cabal of Hilo, Hawaii, Haide Fal ...
New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Josephine Cabal of Hilo, Hawaii, Haide Falcis of Henderson, Felix C. Jandoquile of San Diego and Randy Gonzales Garder of Grove, Calif., celebrate at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, Donna Smi ...
New Year’s Eve revelers, including from left, Elizabeth Martinez of Las Vegas, Donna Smits of Wilmington, Del. and Susan Zuckerman-Seely of Redwood City, Calif., cheer for Third Eye Blind at the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Third Eye Blind performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your ...
Third Eye Blind performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Andrew Simon, president and CEO, Fremont Street Experience, from left, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, C ...
Andrew Simon, president and CEO, Fremont Street Experience, from left, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilman Cedric Crear, showgirl Jennifer Gagliano, former Mayor Oscar Goodman and showgirl Porsha Revesz ring in the new year just after midnight on the 3rd Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Beach Weather performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Li ...
Beach Weather performs on the 3rd Street Stage during the New Year’s Eve Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont S ...
New Year’s Eve revelers celebrate during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Fremont Street Experience hosted thousands of people Sunday night as downtown Las Vegas welcomed 2024 with music and revelry.

Click through the photo gallery above for the best of the party in downtown Las Vegas.

