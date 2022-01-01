Downtown Las Vegas ushers in 2022 with rockin’ party — PHOTOS
In downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street Experience played host as the “official New Year’s Eve party for the city of Las Vegas” on Friday.
The free event welcomed A Flock of Seagulls to its 80’s & 90’s themed dance party lineup, which included some of the biggest names of the era such as Bobby Brown, Village People and Tone Loc. Due to flight troubles, Vanilla Ice was unable to perform as scheduled.
There were red carpet photo opportunities and live entertainment from four stages. The Viva Vision Light Show displayed NYE-themed, 3D motion graphics.
