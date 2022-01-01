Downtown Las Vegas ushers in 2022 with rockin’ party — PHOTOS

In downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street Experience played host as the “official New Year’s Eve party for the city of Las Vegas” on Friday.

Revelers watch Tone Loc on the Third Street Stage on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Village People perform on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Louise Buie, from left, Jessica Manthei and Christa Gonzalez dance to A Flock of Seagulls during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derrick Westmoreland of Houston and Alisha McCord of Memphis, Tenn. pose with, from left, Melissa Dillon, Preeti Saha, Lydia Penn and Uli Auliani, all of Las Vegas, during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman joins his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman just before midnight on the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New YearÕs Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers, including from left, Shanica Jones of Las Vegas, Brenyal Johnson of Long Beach, Calif. and Lisa Burnley of Lynwood, Calif., watch Bobby Brown on the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New YearÕs Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bobby Brown performs on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers dance to the Village People on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Revelers celebrate on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans react during a Bobby Brown performance on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brothers Miguel Carmona, left, and Arte Carmona of Los Angeles wait in line to get into the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Newlyweds Stephanie and David Kereluk of Grayling, Mich. during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A large crowd gathers on 4th Street to get into Fremont Street Experience for the New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The free event welcomed A Flock of Seagulls to its 80’s & 90’s themed dance party lineup, which included some of the biggest names of the era such as Bobby Brown, Village People and Tone Loc. Due to flight troubles, Vanilla Ice was unable to perform as scheduled.

There were red carpet photo opportunities and live entertainment from four stages. The Viva Vision Light Show displayed NYE-themed, 3D motion graphics.