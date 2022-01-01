40°F
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas ushers in 2022 with rockin’ party — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 2:53 am
 
Revelers watch Tone Loc on the Third Street Stage on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street ...
Revelers watch Tone Loc on the Third Street Stage on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Village People perform on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown ...
The Village People perform on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Louise Buie, from left, Jessica Manthei and Christa Gonzalez dance to A Flock of Seagulls durin ...
Louise Buie, from left, Jessica Manthei and Christa Gonzalez dance to A Flock of Seagulls during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Derrick Westmoreland of Houston and Alisha McCord of Memphis, Tenn. pose with, from left, Melis ...
Derrick Westmoreland of Houston and Alisha McCord of Memphis, Tenn. pose with, from left, Melissa Dillon, Preeti Saha, Lydia Penn and Uli Auliani, all of Las Vegas, during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Mayor Oscar Goodman joins his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman just before midnight on the Th ...
Former Mayor Oscar Goodman joins his wife, Mayor Carolyn Goodman just before midnight on the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New YearÕs Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Revelers, including from left, Shanica Jones of Las Vegas, Brenyal Johnson of Long Beach, Calif ...
Revelers, including from left, Shanica Jones of Las Vegas, Brenyal Johnson of Long Beach, Calif. and Lisa Burnley of Lynwood, Calif., watch Bobby Brown on the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New YearÕs Eve Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bobby Brown performs on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Ve ...
Bobby Brown performs on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Revelers dance to the Village People on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in ...
Revelers dance to the Village People on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Revelers celebrate on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vega ...
Revelers celebrate on New YearÕs Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans react during a Bobby Brown performance on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experi ...
Fans react during a Bobby Brown performance on New Yearճ Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brothers Miguel Carmona, left, and Arte Carmona of Los Angeles wait in line to get into the New ...
Brothers Miguel Carmona, left, and Arte Carmona of Los Angeles wait in line to get into the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newlyweds Stephanie and David Kereluk of Grayling, Mich. during the New YearÕs Eve party a ...
Newlyweds Stephanie and David Kereluk of Grayling, Mich. during the New YearÕs Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A large crowd gathers on 4th Street to get into Fremont Street Experience for the New Year&#x20 ...
A large crowd gathers on 4th Street to get into Fremont Street Experience for the New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street Experience played host as the “official New Year’s Eve party for the city of Las Vegas” on Friday.

The free event welcomed A Flock of Seagulls to its 80’s & 90’s themed dance party lineup, which included some of the biggest names of the era such as Bobby Brown, Village People and Tone Loc. Due to flight troubles, Vanilla Ice was unable to perform as scheduled.

There were red carpet photo opportunities and live entertainment from four stages. The Viva Vision Light Show displayed NYE-themed, 3D motion graphics.

People pose for a photo along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, during ...
Las Vegas Strip celebrates as 2022 begins — PHOTOS
RJ

This year’s celebration was one of the few large New Year’s Eve events in the country to remain intact, drawing an estimated 300,000 people to Las Vegas.

 
Revelry returns as Las Vegas welcomes 2022
By / RJ

Fireworks exploded at midnight in Las Vegas as revelers braved blustery conditions and a pandemic Friday to ring in 2022 with the return of “America’s Party.”