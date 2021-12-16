Fireworks show details to be revealed for New Year’s celebration on Strip

Officials on Thursday morning are expected to share plans for the anticipated New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Expect dozens of colorful explosions to light up the Las Vegas Strip on New Year’s Eve once again, hospitality officials said ahead of a news conference Thursday detailing the plan.

Eight hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, dubbed America’s Party 2022.

Representatives of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas Events, Fireworks by Grucci and local government are expected to share details during an 11 a.m. news conference in the Fashion Show mall.

Fireworks will be launched from the MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, the Strat and Resorts World Las Vegas — the newest property addition following its June opening — at midnight on Jan. 1.

The fireworks display, one of the largest annual New Year’s celebrations in the world, has been a longtime tradition on the Strip. Last year’s fireworks display was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, though the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas continued to light up the sky for the valley.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.