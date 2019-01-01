New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Flashy hats, wacky suits and plenty to drink on NYE in Las Vegas — BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2018 - 5:02 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2018 - 8:44 pm

8:40 p.m.

Standing outside Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, beers in hand, Ignacio Perez and Jordan Burns were keeping it local. The two lifelong Las Vegas residents moved back downtown about a year ago, and for good reason, Perez said.

Pizza and beer are cheap, the party is walking distance from home and the area is less proliferated by tourists, he said.

Perez, 26, is eyeing getting into college as the calendar turns to 2019, while Burns, 23, said she wants to draw closer to God.

“I know I’m, like, drinking,” she says, laughing and nodding to her can.

“God forgets!” Perez says.

— Shea Johnson

8:30 p.m.

At MGM’s The Park, the Nocum family posed for pictures by the colorful waterfall. The family came from the Philippines for their first New Years Eve in Vegas.

Louie Nocum, 26, wore a flashing green hat. His resolution?

“To start caring more about family, little things in general,” he said. “When you start caring, everything follows.”

While some tourists huddled by fires, a group of women from Wisconsin walked down the Tropicana Avenue barefoot, grateful for the relatively warmer weather. Others carried purses in the shape of gold wine bottles and silver glittery headphones.

Before 8 p.m., thousands of concertgoers lined up outside T-Mobile Arena to ring in the new year at the Bruno Mars concert.

On Las Vegas Boulevard outside the Hard Rock, Michelle Deyoe, of Tacoma, Washington, made elaborate New Year’s Eve hats for her family, laden with gold balls, glitter and lights.

The men in their family decorated their own items to bring in the New Year: 2019 flasks.

“Cheers!” Dave Holtgreven shouted as the men took swigs from their flasks.

“This is probably how all of 2019 will be,” their friend, Paris Hall said with a laugh.

— Briana Erickson

8:20 p.m.

As zipline riders flew by overhead, hundreds of revelers walked under the Fremont Street Experience’s neon canopy.

Live music flowed from bands at four stages lined along the street.

Three friends from South Bend, Indiana, became their own attraction by sporting colorful suits purchased online.

Brandon Vanvactor, 37, was covered in polka dots. Bob Crosby, 44, looked like an 80s nightmare. And Byron Guerra, 42, could have doubled as a comic book with a jacket covered in phrases like “BOOM!”

“We like to stand out. I’m not going to lie,” Vanvactor said in between photos with strangers. “We should have made a hashtag.”

Paul Harbaugh, 78, puffed on a freshly lit cigar while he walked hand-in-hand with his wife Mindy under the Fremont canopy. The two wore matching fedoras covered in glitter; his blue, hers pink.

“I don’t usually smoke, so one time I’ll celebrate the new year with a cigar,” the Washington resident said.

— Michael Scott Davidson

8:15 p.m.

Some Vegas staples continued as usual. On the Strip, street preachers held up signs warning of impending doom and God’s wrath.

The man with the speakerphone scolded raucous passersby, who got into a shouting match with him. The topics: God, masturbation, and being born again.

In a quick turn of conversation, the street preacher turned to a woman dressed in tight black pants and a black top.

“You’ve lost your mind woman. You’ve lost your mind,” he said, scolding her for the way she dressed. “There’s kids and children walking around here … shame on you.”

— Amelia Pak-Harvey

8 p.m.

Katie and Sean Trammell stood grinning at a bar inside the Flamingo just hours after tying the knot.

The couple from Atlanta decided to get married in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve only two weeks ago.

“If we’re going to get married,” Sean Trammell said, “why not do something that we’ll never forget?”

Mirianne and Kenn Jewell also got hitched in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. The couple, originally from Norway but now living in St. Louis, made its first trip to Sin City to welcome 2019.

— Amelia Pak-Harvey and Meghin Delaney

6:51 p.m.

The Fremont Street Experience is another hot spot for New Year’s activity, with three stages for live music, and another with a DJ.

Officials want revelers to keep in mind that several things are not allowed during the festivities: weapons, masks or face paint, glass and metal, gang colors, strollers and backpacks and luggage. About 40,000 people are expected to be out and about in Downtown Las Vegas ring in 2019.

Security measures throughout the area include hundreds of National Guard troops and a heavy dose of police officers.

— Michael Scott Davidson

6:40 p.m.

The Strip is officially closed to vehicular traffic. But even with the roads closed, Metro officers kept people on the sidewalks until the crowds increase. Fenced medians will be moved to allow for more foot traffic on the street as more and more people arrive.

Pedestrian bridges on the Strip are closed for the rest of the year.

The following items are not allowed on the Strip between 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day:

— Glass bottles

— Backpacks

— Luggage

— Oversized purses

— Strollers

— Ice chests or coolers

— Jessie Bekker

6:30 p.m.

A fireworks shooting site in Pahrump was closed Monday evening ahead of the New Year in anticipation of high winds, according to a posted on the Town of Pahrump Facebook page.

“Fireworks shooting at the Pahrump Fireworks Shooter Site has been canceled,” the announcement said.

With anticipated wind gusts of up to 25 mph into Tuesday morning, fireworks in Las Vegas were at risk of cancellation, too, according to Clark County fire marshal Girard Page.

Sustained gusts of more than 10 mph could force the cancellations of fireworks shows on and off the Strip, he said.

Shows on the Strip that don’t begin by 1 a.m. Tuesday will be canceled, Page said.

— Jessie Bekker

5 p.m.

Roads around the resort corridor are set to close to traffic as revelers prepare to ring in 2019 in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will begin to shut the Interstate 15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., officers will then close all other westbound streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane.

Then at 6 p.m. Metro will shut all streets, roads and alleys leading onto the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road, with all barricades in place.

At 6:15 p.m. Metro traffic officers will begin clearing all vehicular traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

By 6:45 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard and all inbound roads leading onto the Strip will be fully closed to vehicle traffic, leaving the Strip only open to pedestrian traffic.

At 7 p.m. all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

After the New Year arrives and the fireworks show is over, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operations.

By 1:30 a.m. officers expect celebrations to subside and barricade removal will begin.

At 2 a.m. street sweepers will begin cleaning up Las Vegas Boulevard working from south to north.

At 3:30 a.m. NDOT and NHP troopers will begin to reopen I-15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road and all other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard Between Russell Road and Sahara Avenue will also begin to reopen.

Aside from the Strip, some roads downtown will also shut to traffic. The closure of Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue that began this morning, will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in the closure of Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes beginning at midnight, according to the city.

— Mick Akers

