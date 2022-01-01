Gusty winds disrupt New Year’s party on Las Vegas Strip — BLOG

Strong winds had a major impact at the Bellagio, which canceled its 8 p.m. fountain show. It was unclear if later shows would go on. Meanwhile, in downtown Las Vegas, revelers were enjoying the festivities.

Las Vegas starts to party as the end of 2021 approaches

Louise Buie, from left, Jessica Manthei and Christa Gonzalez dance to A Flock of Seagulls during the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Derrick Westmoreland of Houston and Alisha McCord of Memphis, Tenn. pose with, from left, Melissa Dillon, Preeti Saha, Lydia Penn and Uli Auliani, all of Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Newlyweds Stephanie and David Kereluk of Grayling, Mich. during the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brothers Miguel Carmona, left, and Arte Carmona of Los Angeles wait in line to get into the New Year's Eve party at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A large crowd gathers on 4th Street to get into Fremont Street Experience for the New Year’s Eve party on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk around Linq Promenade on the Las Vegas Strip during the New Yearճ Eve celebration on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Party hats and other merchandise are sold on the Strip during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk the Strip near the Bellagio hotel-casino during New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The casino floor is packed at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People watch the fountains of the Bellagio, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Roney Gonzalez takes a photo of his girlfriend, Riga Chow, both of Los Angeles, on the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nevada National Guard on the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crowds walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police presence walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crowds walk the Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Christian Bautista of Las Vegas sells balloons near the fountains of the Bellagio, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, during the New Year's Eve celebrations. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Oscar Sanchez of Mecca Calif. poses for a photo with his dog Kash in front of the fountains of the Bellagio, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Check in with us all night as our team covers New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas from the Strip to Fremont Street.

9 p.m.

Seeking ‘something different’

Carla Power and her family trekked on a snowy Southern California highway to ring in 2022 in Las Vegas for their first time.

She said the trip, which they have made several times, took two hours longer.

But they arrived, seeking “something different,” she said in Spanish.

Power, who inquired about what to expect at midnight, said they did not have a specific plan, as long as they enjoyed it as a family.

Despite the long drive and the possibility of a fireworks cancellation, she said the trip would serve as a good memory and anecdote they will be able to bring up in future conversations.

— Ricardo Torres-Cortez

8:50 pm

Decked out in costumes

Gared and Anna Aguilar, of Las Vegas, stood between stages at the Fremont Street Experience decked out in ’80s and ’90s costumes. Gared Aguilar dressed as Tommy Chong with a bushy fake beard covering most of his face.

“It was a lot better than last year, that’s for sure,” Gared Aguilar said of 2021. “Still a little strange, but we’ve been adapting to it for the most part.”

Anna Aguilar dressed in classic ’90s attire.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with my husband and being able to go on trips,” Anna Aguilar said of 2022.

— David Wilson

8:50 p.m.

’Over’ the pandemic

Most people were wearing masks as they walked the sidewalk near Fashion Show Mall, an area still rather quiet near 9 p.m.

Ximena Zepeda, 21, took pictures of her friend as she posed with the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in the background. The two women from Houston, Texas, said it was their first time in Las Vegas.

Zepeda, who wore a blue surgical mask and lots of layers to combat the cold, said she was “over” the pandemic.

“I wish people would get vaccinated and get it taken care of,” she said.

Zepeda said she was a little worried celebrating New Year’s Eve with the omicron variant surging, but she was trusting her vaccine and wearing her mask constantly as a precaution.

— Katelyn Newberg

8:32 p.m.

‘Laid-back’ locals

The second New Year’s Eve under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic was the first one downtown for lifelong Las Vegas resident Kiara Chatterton.

Chatterton, 21, and her boyfriend, Jacob Tole, 26, may have preferred a quieter night and potentially considered driving to a remote spot to watch the fireworks, which remained uncertain to go off due to high winds.

“If we were away from the city, that was our plan,” Tole said.

But Tole’s brother was in town from North Carolina, along with his girlfriend, and so the hosts wanted to show them a good time.

Waiting for their order outside the Raging Tacos food truck on the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, the couple, not wearing masks, said they were not worried about the pandemic and a crowded night on the town.

“We’re pretty laid-back people,” Tole said.

— Shea Johnson

8:25 p.m.

Last-minute trip to Vegas

The south Strip started to open to foot traffic just before 8:30 p.m., and Robert Gonzalez was one of the first on the street along with his girlfriend, Riga Chow.

The pair live in Los Angeles and decided to come to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve at the last minute, because “why not?!”

Gonzalez snapped a few photos of Chow before they headed up the Strip to dinner at Hexx. He said they felt safe, even with the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We’re vaccinated, and we wear masks,” Gonzalez said, adding that he liked the fact that they could be outside in an area with a lot of open space.

— Jonah Dylan

8:25 p.m.

Buses, armored vehicles block Strip

Las Vegas Boulevard at Spring Mountain Road was shut down to traffic early in the night, and by 8:20 p.m. two Regional Transportation Commission buses were parking diagonally in the roadway, completely blocking the street to cars in front of the Palazzo.

Armored cars and trucks with sandbags also were seen blocking roadways and casino entrances.

Heavy winter coats covered sequined dresses and suit jackets as crowds of people walked down the sidewalk, stopping only briefly to take pictures with showgirls or shoot video of the Mirage’s volcano. Strong gusts of wind blew water droplets from the display across the street as people hurried to escape the cold.

— Katelyn Newberg

8:22 p.m.

Village People draws crowd

People packed tightly together as Village People began its performance. After brief technical difficulties, the band resumed with its next song. The crowd grew so large it formed a wall separating the Fremont Street Experience into two sections. Crossing to the other side is a tight squeeze and requires the buddy system.

— David Wilson

7:46 p.m

Bellagio fountain show canceled

Winds whipped through the south Strip, and traffic was still moving south of Flamingo Road. A few wayward tourists crossed the seemingly empty street, and a police car quickly directed them back off the street.

The wind also had a major impact at the Bellagio. At 7:45 p.m., passersby were greeted by an unfortunate announcement — the fountain show scheduled for 8 p.m. had been canceled. It was unclear if later shows would go on.

Showgirls’ feathers fluttered in the wind, and people had their celebratory hats blown off their heads as they continued to brave the elements.

— Jonah Dylan

7:45 p.m.

‘It’s a good time’

Married couple David and Lisa Miller posed for a selfie overlooking the Strip. David wore blinking 2022 glasses; his wife had a crown marking the festivities.

“It’s a good time,” David Miller said. “I love Vegas.”

The Los Angeles couple celebrated New Year’s Eve here five years ago, “but it seems kind of dead right now,” he said.

Bringing up the weather, David Miller said it was not cold — after all, the couple celebrated in New York City a few years ago, when the temperature was around 10 degrees.

The couple were heading to an off-Strip bar to meet up with a group of friends and had 11 p.m. dinner reservations.

— Ricardo Torres-Cortez

7:33 p.m.

Strip performers in action

Despite the winds whipping up, many of the usual Strip performers were out to try to capitalize on the influx of pedestrians.

Within 20 feet of each other were a pair of scantily clad showgirls and a duo dressed as Mickey Mouse and a character from “Paw Patrol.”

Both groups declined to speak about their plans for the evening.

The group of showgirls seemed to draw the most attention, taking several photos with partygoers — for cash tips, of course.

— Mick Akers

7:21 pm

Entertainment continues on Fremont Street

A Flock of Seagulls closes out its set with “I ran.” The crowd sings along — loudest at the chorus and encouraged by Mike Score.

People hold up their phones, dance and bounce along. Hands go up on the final note, followed by cheers as Score exits the stage.

As the crowd disperses, Rene and Sheri King and their friend Aman Tad remain waiting for The Village People to take the stage.

The Kings have homes in California and Las Vegas and travel all over. Tad lives in Everett, Washington, and is visiting Las Vegas for the first time.

Tad was born and raised in Ethiopia and is sporting a Seattle Seahawks chain. Rene and Sheri King are sporting festive hats.

— David Wilson

7 p.m.

Law enforcement on the Strip

Law enforcement finished clearing the Strip while revelers were braving a frigid, breezy evening with drizzling rain.

At least one couple was told by a Las Vegas police officer that they would not be allowed at the festivities with their stroller.

Police officers and the Nevada National Guard were stationed along Flamingo Road.

— Ricardo Torres-Cortez

6:50 p.m.

Reports of wind, rain

Rain is falling on the Strip at Tropicana Avenue, and wind has been stirring up dust near the Wynn Las Vegas.

— Jonah Dylan and Katelyn Newberg

6:43 p.m.

A Flock of Seagulls performs

A couple sways arm-in-arm away from the large crowd gathered in front of the First Street stage at the Fremont Street Experience as A Flock of Seagulls performs.

Mike Score sings and plays the keyboard in a black jacket and shiny, tight black pants that reflect the pink light illuminating the stage. Score is projected onto the canopy that runs the length of the Fremont Street Experience.

— David Wilson

5:50 p.m.

Strip closure begins

Officials have begun closing a large portion of the Las Vegas Strip as an estimated 300,000 revelers descend on the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department expected the Strip to be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. between Spring Mountain Road and Mandalay Bay Road.

Eight hotel-casinos are scheduled to participate in an eight-minute fireworks show at midnight, but weather could put a damper on the celebration.

— Carri Geer Thevenot

The wind out here is no joke tonight. That’s dust blowing around in front of the Wynn. The fireworks could be delayed up to an hour if the wind is strong enough. pic.twitter.com/JVHE8nk510 — Katelyn Newberg (@k_newberg) January 1, 2022

5:45 p.m.

Wedding bells

Stephanie and David Kereluk planned to come to Las Vegas to get married on New Year’s Eve, and at 12:31 p.m. today, they did just that. Stephanie Kereluk was still in her wedding dress and ready for a fun post-wedding celebration at the Fremont Street Experience.

The couple traveled from Grayling, Michigan.

“It’s a second wedding, but this was perfect. I loved every minute of it,” Stephanie Kereluk said.

— David Wilson

Winds picking up on the Strip as crews work to shut down the Strip by 8 pm. #vegas #vegastraffic #nye2021 pic.twitter.com/Mp1lQAkNtv — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 1, 2022

5:35 pm

Lining up at Fremont Street Experience

Susan and Terry Eckstein from Appleton, Wisconsin, were the first two people in line to get into the Fremont Street Experience New Year’s Eve party, which was to start at 6 p.m. This is their first trip to Las Vegas.

“It just seems like a raucous time,” Terry Eckstein said.

They’re most excited to hear A Flock of Seagulls perform as one of the bands making up the ’80s and ’90s themed party.

Terry Eckstein started humming the band’s classic “I ran.”

— David Wilson