Here’s where to celebrate NYE in the Las Vegas Valley

Fireworks, parties and concerts are planned around the valley for New Year’s Eve. Here is a list of some events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues.

Fireworks fill the Las Vegas skyline at the Elation rooftop pool at the Stratosphere hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

FIREWORKS

America’s Party

Fireworks will go off at midnight from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Resort, MGM Grand, Aria, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere.

Lake Las Vegas

Fireworks show starting at midnight at MonteLago Village. thevillagelakelasvegas.com

The Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

PARTIES AT HOTELS/CASINOS

Aliante Casino

Access Showroom features soul group Rhythm Nation at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30. DJ Golden Child spins at ETA Lounge starting at 9 p.m., free admission. aliantegaming.com

Aria

Tyga headlines at Jewel Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $52.48 for women and $103.91 for men, includes open bar until 11 p.m., a countdown and balloon drop; table packages are available. Alibi Ultra Lounge features DJ Eddie McDonald, doors open at 9 p.m., table packages are available. newyearsevelasvegas.com

Bally’s

The Lobby Bar at Bally’s features a Champagne toast at midnight with a $75 beverage minimum spend; visit nyeonthestrip.com. Giordano’s at the Grand Bazaar Shops hosts a party with fireworks viewing, passed appetizers, party favors, three-hour drink package, Champagne toast and more, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., tickets start at $180 at eventbrite.com.

Bellagio

Hyde Bellagio’s “Lakeside Masquerade” party starts at 9 p.m. and features sounds by DJ Hollywood and DJ Sincere, a countdown and Champagne toast, general-admission tickets start at $100; tickets start at $175 for hosted bar until 11:30 p.m. Table packages are available at hydebellagio.com. Lily Bar & Lounge features DJ Guy Williams, doors open at 9 p.m., table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com.

Boulder Station

Doors open at 7 p.m. in The Railhead for Who’s Bad — the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with party favors and a Champagne toast, $44 at ticketmaster.com. A DJ dance party with party favors and Champagne toast follows 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Updog performs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Kixx with party favors and Champagne toast, free admission. boulderstation.sclv.com

Cannery

The Club features DJ DMC at 8 p.m. and DSB — Tribute to Journey starting at 9 p.m., $30, includes party favors; $50, includes reserved table seating, two drink tickets and party favors; VIP seating starts at $450. DJ DMC spins at Victory’s Bar & Grill, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., and Patrick Puffer is at Pin-Ups Bar, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., admission is free to both events. cannerycasino.com

Caesars Palace

Celine Dion performs in the Colosseum at 7:30 p.m., tickets are $55-$500; call 877-423-5463 or visit thecolosseum.com. Omnia Nightclub features Calvin Harris and Generik in the Main Room, with Bamboozle spinning in Heart of Omnia and Mark Eteson on the Terrace, a chandelier show and countdown, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $150 for women and $225 for men; VIP bar card packages and table packages are available at newyearsevelasvegas.com. “Absinthe” offers a show and party package with a glass of Champagne starting at 8:30 p.m. in the courtyard, followed by the performance at 9:30 p.m. and access to the courtyard celebration with open bar, light bites, a DJ and view of fireworks from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., tickets start at $299. The Spanish Steps hosts a fireworks viewing party with all-you-can-drink premium beverages selections, VIP seating areas and more at 9 p.m., $124 for a standard packages and VIP packages start at $200. Montecristo Cigar Bar hosts a ‘20s Gatsby-themed party, tickets start at $61. Cleopatra’s Bar has a DJ and cocktail specials, free admission. Alto Bar and Vista Cocktail Lounge feature drink specials, entertainment and party favors. For reservations and details, visit nyeonthestrip.com.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Imagine Dragons rock The Chelsea, doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m., $100-$350. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Marquee Nightclub’s party with French Montana, tickets start at $75 for women and $150.01 for men, and include premium open bar 9 to 11 p.m., heavily passed hors d’oeuvres until midnight and a Champagne toast. The Ice Rink’s fireworks viewing party features a DJ, open bar with beer and cocktails, ice skating and skate rentals, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., $150; $50 for younger than 21. Go “Down the Rabbit Hole” at The Chandelier’s Alice in Wonderland-themed party with a DJ, open bar featuring Perrier Jouet Grand Brut and Blason Rose, and specialty cocktails with Absolut Elyx and Avion tequila, starting at 8 p.m., $250. Clique Bar & Lounge starts the party at 8 p.m. and features beats by DJ Jkrazy and DJ Break, food platters and Champagne toast; open bar packages start at $150 and table reservations start at $250. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com; marqueelasvegas.com; cliquelv.com

The Cromwell

Future performs in concert at Drai’s Nightclub, doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $125 for women and $150 for men; table packages are available. draislv.com

Downtown Grand

Actor Joey Lawrence hosts the “Whoa! 90’s Grand House Party” with sounds by DJ Crykit, cocktails, dancers and more, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is free. A pre-party starts at 5 p.m. in the Art Bar and NYE festivities start at 8 p.m. on the Grand Casino floor. Freedom Beat, Art Bar and Furnace Bar are offering ‘90s-themed drinks. downtowngrand.com/nye

Eastside Cannery

Sunrise Sunset starts the celebration at Pin-Ups Eastside at 5 p.m., free admission. Blue String Theory rocks the party at Marilyn’s Lounge at 9 p.m., $15 at the front desk, includes Champagne toast and party favors. One Six Sky Lounge features R&B group Next Movement, DJ Dinero and a view of the fireworks, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $75, includes Champagne toast; table seating starts at $100 and booth packages are available. eastsidecannery.com

Excalibur

The Lounge features entertainment by San Fernando Band and a DJ from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Drink specials are available at the hotel lobby bar 4 p.m. to midnight. excalibur.com

Flamingo Las Vegas

The Bird Bar hosts a party with open bar packages starting at $125 and the Garden Bar has a New Amsterdam pre-party. For details, visit nyeonthestrip.com. Margaritaville hosts a party 9 p.m. to midnight with three-hour premium open bar, live music, Champagne toast, party favors and open seating, $99 for main floor; $199 for second and third floors also includes at DJ, view of fireworks and hors d’oeuvres; call 702-697-2512. margaritavillelasvegas.com

Golden Nugget

Troy Liquor Bar features open bar 7 to 11 p.m. and Champagne toast, $75; VIP table packages start at $500. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Cali Tucker performs 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Stakes & Martinis. DJ Benny Black spins 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Drop Bar with party favors and a Champagne toast, free admission; booth packages available. The Estancia Ballroom features a DJ, dancing, cash bar, party favors and Champagne toast 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., $20. Winter’s Village features a DJ and offers free entry 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; a fire pit package is available starting at $250. The Race & Sports Bar features a DJ, party favors and Champagne toast from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. greenvalleyranch.sclv.com

Hard Rock Hotel

Tenacious D takes over The Joint with Wynchester at 8 p.m., tickets are $49.50-$300; call 800-745-3000 or visit hardrockhotel.com.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Piano Bar offers entertainment and view of fireworks from the bar’s patio, there is no admission charge; VIP tables start at $400. Carnaval Court offers free admission; VIP bottle service starts at $300. nyeonthestrip.com

The Linq

The Brooklyn Bowl features performances by Living Colour, Adelitas Way and Mike Xavier, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $32 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Partygoers can head to americCAN Beer & Cocktails for $5 drinks from 11 a.m. to midnight, free admission; visit americanbeerbar.com. The High Roller observation wheel’s VIP packages start at $500 and include fireworks viewing, Champagne toast, pre-party with premium open bar and catered food; visit nyeonthestrip.com.

M Resort

M Bar features DJ PZB from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with music by the Jetset Club 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Hostile Grape. Velvet Elvis and DJ Natalia entertain in Ravello Lounge 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. themresort.com

Mandalay Bay

Maroon 5 perform their annual New Year’s Eve show at 8 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Events Center, tickets are $79-$230; call 888-929-7849 or visit axs.com. Ri Ra in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place has a pub-wide toast at 4 p.m. to ring in the Irish New Year, and again at midnight, with music by the Black Donnellys, free admission. Light Nightclub features a performance by Ludacris, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $100 for men, includes open bar until 11 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. for The Foundation Room’s party with open bar until 11 p.m., general-admission is $150 and VIP admission is $300. Skyfall Lounge at Delano has entertainment, hand-crafted cocktails and bottle service starting at 9 p.m., tickets start at $195. House of Blues features a performance by Super Diamond: Tribute to Neil Diamond at 8 p.m. in the Music Hall, tickets start at $20. HOB Restaurant & Bar is having the Paint the Carnival Gold party with all-you-can-drink package 9 p.m. to midnight ($80) with entertainment 6 p.m. to midnight. In HOB’s B Side, the party features live entertainment and craft bottle service package for up to four people starting at $200, free admission. mandalaybay.com/nye; houseofblues.com/lasvegas

MGM Grand

Rapper J. Cole headlines the main room at Hakkasan Nightclub with DJ Dash in the Ling Ling Club, and revelers enjoying a Champagne toast and countdown, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $75 for women and $125 for men; VIP bar card packages start at $150 for women and $200 for men, visit newyearsevelasvegas.com.

The Mirage

Lil Jon takes over 1 Oak Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $42.24 for women and $78.61 for men, includes open bar until 11 p.m.; table packages are available. newyearsevelasvegas.com

New York-New York

Party on the Brooklyn Bridge at the annual Bridge Party with a DJ, open bar and view of fireworks from 8 p.m. to midnight, tickets start at $150. Tom’s Urban Unicorn Partyland party has a premium open bar, unlimited small plates, live music, glow party favors, view of fireworks and Champagne toast from 8 p.m.to midnight, tickets start at $150. The Bar at Times Square features dueling pianos, party favors and a Champagne toast from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., $25 for standing room and $50 for seating. Beerhaus has unlimited premium well drinks, entertainment, appetizers and a Champagne Toast from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., tickets start at $100. newyorknewyork.com

The Orleans

The Mardi Gras Ballroom Dance Party features “You & I — Tribute to Rick James” and DJ Eddy from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $77. Bailiwick hosts a NYE Glow Party with DJ Dela O, drink specials, games, contests, party favors, a photo booth and more, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $35. Karma plays pop, rock and dance music 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission. orleanscasino.com

Paris Las Vegas

Beer Park and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop host a rooftop party with premium open bar 9 p.m. to midnight, access to both venues, Champagne toast and view of fireworks. General-admission tickets start at $125. Beer Park’s individual bar seating and Champagne toast starts at $200. VIP packages are available and start at $400, visit beerpark.com or chateaunights.com. Napoleon’s Lounge opens at 5 p.m. with Cook E. Jarr performing 5 to 8 p.m. and a dueling piano show 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. with a Champagne toast, $50 minimum beverage spend. Le Cabaret Bar features live music 6:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. and a Champagne toast, $50 minimum beverage spend. Le Central Bar features a Champagne toast, $75 minimum beverage spend. Eiffel Tower Experience Observation Deck party starts at 11 p.m., $275, includes open bar, Champagne toast, commemorative photo, gift and parking pass. nyeonthestrip.com

Palms

The Apex Social Club features sounds by DJ Shift, fireworks viewing and open bar 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $150 at apexsocialclub.com.

Park MGM

Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show starts at 8 p.m. in Park Theater, tickets are $77.90-$505.50. The new nightlife venue On The Record features a performance by Lil Dicky, tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men with open bar 9 to 11 p.m. Primrose features a DJ, view of fireworks, cocktails and food stations starting at 9 p.m., $135.25. parkmgm.com; ontherecordlv.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Gwen Stefani’s residency show “‘Just a Girl” starts at 9 p.m. in the Zappos Theater. Tickets are $59-$260, call 800-745-3000. Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops offers a Strip-side party starting at 9:30 p.m. with entertainment and views of the fireworks, tickets start at $200, includes all-you-can-drink beverage package and patio access. VIP access starts at $500, includes front-and-center seating, all-you-can-drink beverage option and a three-course meal. The cantina’s upstairs event space The Loft offers a view of the Strip, and all-you-can-drink package starting at $125 at cabowabocantina.com. Doors open at 9 p.m. for PBR Rock Bar & Grill at Miracle Mile Shops party featuring a Champagne toast and view of fireworks, $20; VIP packages are available with table seating overlooking the Strip, bottle service, Champagne toast and party favors, starting at $100 per person at eventbrite.com. The resort’s Heart Bar features drink specials, bottle service, go-go dancers, balloon drop and Champagne toast with a DJ from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., $100 beverage minimum spend. Extra Lounge has drink specials and free entertainment starting at 7 p.m., $50 beverage minimum spend. nyeonthestrip.com

The Plaza

All-you-can-drink wristbands featuring draft beer and well drinks at any casino bar, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., tickets start at $49 in advance and $60 day of event. Oscar’s Steakhouse hosts a free party in the lounge with live music, shareable appetizers and Champagne toast. “A Mob Story” performs in the Showroom at 8:30 p.m., tickets start at $59.95, includes Champagne toast. A fireworks show will launch at midnight, and Omaha Lounge hosts the Disco Funk After-Party with Wonderboogie. plazahotelcasino.com

Rampart Casino

Casino-wide party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with entertainment, and Champagne toast and party favors at midnight. Addison’s Lounge features the dance band Deja Vu starting at 9 p.m. Round Bar has live music by Kent & Tammy 4 to 8 p.m. and DnD Project 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. theresortatsummerlin.com

Red Rock Resort

Red Rock Lanes hosts a bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $199 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rentals, one large single topping pizza, a pitcher of soft drink and party favors, call 702-797-7467 to reserve a lane by Dec. 25. The Lisa Marie Band and a DJ entertain at Rocks Lounge 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., $25-$30. Crimson features DJ Kid Conrad 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., $35-$40. DJ Dig Dug spins at Lucky Bar 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., free admission. Dave Ritz plays at Onyx Bar 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has live music 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Winter’s Village offers free entry 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; a fire pit package starts at $250. redrock.sclv.com

Rio

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub has a neon-themed party staring at 9 p.m. and party favors, view of fireworks and more, advance tickets start at $100 and table packages start at $750, both include open bar until 11 p.m. For tickets, visit nyeonthestrip.com. The new rock club 172 hosts a party with music by American Voodoo at 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $60, includes three-hour open bar, call 702-513-3356 or visit rock172.com.

Sam’s Town

Sam’s Town Live hosts New Year’s Eve with Clint Holmes at 8:30 p.m., $35-$40. Country singer Brett Rigby plays Roxy’s Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., free admission. samstownlv.com

Santa Fe Station

Power 88 hosts a party in Chrome Showroom 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Charcoal Room features live music by Miles Van Blarcom 7 to 10 p.m. with Rick Duarte from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. 4949 Lounge features a DJ 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $20 at the door. A DJ spins 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Sports Bar, free admission. Santa Fe Lanes hosts a New Year’s Eve Cosmic bowling party 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The fee is $185 per lane for a maximum of five guests (increases day of event), call 702-658-4910 for reservations. Doors open at 9 p.m. for the $20,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo and buy-in is $40. santafestation.sclv.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless draft beers, well cocktails and house wine at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $25 in advance or $40 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $10. silvertoncasino.com/entertain

South Point

New Year’s at Noon with the Alley Cats doo-wop hits, doors open at noon in the Showroom, $19, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz starting at 5 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Rockin’ M Town with Gregg Austin dance party in the Sonoma Room, doors open at 9 p.m., $65, includes two drink tickets, party favors, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. ‘80s Night with the Spazmatics in the Exhibit Hall, doors open at 9:30 p.m., $75, includes an open bar, party favors, hor d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. Frankie Moreno entertains in the Showroom, doors open at 9 p.m., $55, includes two drinks, party favors, a balloon drop and Champagne toast. Tower of Power headlines the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event features a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast, $159. southpointcasino.com/nye

Stratosphere

107 SkyLounge celebration is 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. with a DJ, party favors, view of fireworks, two-hour open bar until midnight and cash bar until 4 a.m., tickets start at $199. Level 108 hosts an Observation Deck party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with three-hour unlimited premium brand open bars, martini luges, food stations, go-go dancers, DJs, party favors, view of fireworks, Champagne Toast and more, tickets start at $250. Sin City Hops has live music, cash bar and party favors, free admission. C-Bar has cash bar and party favors, free admission. stratospherehotel.com/new-years

Suncoast

Vegas Super Band performs at 10 p.m. in the Showroom, $34.95-$44.95. The Bingo Center features $30,000 New Year’s Eve Bingo at 9:30 p.m., $70 buy-in, includes free dauber, Champagne, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and stylus pen. For Bingo tickets, call 877-636-7111 ext. 5611. suncoastcasino.com

Sunset Station

Strike Zone’s cosmic bowling party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane for maximum five people, includes shoe rental, a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with soft drinks and party favors, call 702-547-7467. The property features a casino-wide toast at midnight with Champagne and party favors. Classic rock band Yellow Brick Road performs 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Club Madrid. The Gaudi Bar features DJ Neko 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free admission. Rosalita’s Cantina has acoustic music by Jonny Hazard 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. Stephanie Walsh performs 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sonoma Cellar. sunsetstation.sclv.com

T-Mobile Arena

Close out 2018 with Bruno Mars and Boyz II Men starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $79.50-$450 at t-mobilearena.com

Texas Station

The bowling party at Texas Star Lanes is 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., $175 per lane (paid in full by Dec. 30) for maximum five people with shoe rental, large pizza with soft drinks and party favors, call 702-288-7728. La Mar Le Warren performs starting at 8 p.m. at South Padre. Beaumont’s features Mischa Ripps 7 to 10 p.m. and Jessica Manalo 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., free admission. texasstation.sclv.com; stationcasinoslive.com

Thunderbird Boutique Hotel & Lounge

Crave LV’s Black and Gold NYE Party in the Royal Showroom features DJ Kelly J, a balloon drop, Champagne toast, bottle service and VIP table experiences, doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $40 at cravelv.com. The Thunderbird Lounge hosts the Atomic Ball with DJ Catman and the Hillbilly Cat, dance lessons and a Champagne toast, doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free at 1215 Las Vegas Blvd. South. facebook.com/tbhotelvegas

Treasure Island

Doors open at 9 p.m. for Gilley’s New Year’s Eve party with live music, Gilley Girls, Champagne toast, free bull rides, open bar until midnight, view of fireworks and more, $150. gilleyslasvegas.com; 702-894-7369

Tuscany

Laura Shaffer and the Noir Nightingale Trio perform in the Piazza Lounge with cocktail specials, dancing, Champagne toast and balloon drop from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., free admission. tuscanylv.com

The Venetian and Palazzo

Gucci Mane performs at Tao Nightclub’s party featuring heavily passed hors d’oeuvres 9 p.m. to midnight, premium open bar until 11 p.m. and Champagne toast, tickets start at $75 for women and $150.01 for men, visit taolasvegas.com. Lavo offers a premium open bar package from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $75, includes entry into Tao Nightclub after 1 a.m. at lavolv.com/nye. Rockhouse at the Grand Canal Shoppes has a party starting at 9 p.m., $20, includes Champagne toast; VIP patio bottle service is available at eventbrite.com. Prestige at Palazzo hosts a party 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the 23rd floor with a view of the fireworks, a DJ, Champagne toast, dessert tasting and open bar, general admission starts at $250. The Cocktail Collective’s party is from 9 p.m. to midnight with DJs, passed appetizers until 11 p.m. and a countdown, DJs and more at The Dorsey, Rosina and Electra Cocktail Club with a $175 beverage minimum per person. venetian.com/entertainment/nye

Wynn Las Vegas

The Chainsmokers are at XS Nightclub with open bar until 11 p.m. Under the Stars tickets start at $65 for women and $75 for men; all access tickets start at $125 for women and $150 for men. Doors open at 9 p.m. Dillon Francis headlines at Intrigue Nightclub, general-admission tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. Table packages are available for both events. wynnsocial.com/nye

OTHER PARTIES

The Bootlegger

George Bugatti and his ensemble perform with surprise guests at a party featuring appetizers, party favors, dinner and a Champagne toast starting at 8:30 p.m., $75, at 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bootleggerlasvegas.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Honky-tonk New Year’s Eve Bash with music by country band Sunset Ridge, free Champagne toast at midnight, cocktail and dining specials, drawings, prize for best western wear, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Commonwealth

Fetauring parties on the Rooftop and Main Room with DJs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., and open bar for well drinks and draft beers until 11 p.m., tickets start at $50, at 525 Fremont St. Bottle service and table packages are available. commonwealthlv.com

Corduroy

It’s a “Black Tee Affair” starting at 8 p.m. with sounds by DJ Tino and a Moscow Mule toast at midnight; at 515 Fremont St, free admission. corduroylv.com

Distill

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., 4830 W. Pyle Ave. and 6430 N. Durango Drive, free admission. distillbar.com

Fremont Street Experience

America’s Party Downtown starts at 6 p.m. and features non-stop entertainment from 12 bands on four stages, the ball drop from Times Square on the Viva Vision screen, a celebratory toast with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, dancers, aerialists and more. Admission is $35 in advance through Dec. 25, then tickets are $45. vegasexperience.com/nye

Fresh Wata Studios

The New Year’s Eve celebration “Spacious,” a space-themed party, features an astronaut drop countdown, hangover-free cosmic cocktails from NASA biochemist Alex Ott, DJs, live performances, art installations, healthy food and drinks and more, at 3905 W. Diablo Drive. General admission starts at $60, includes two-hour open bar; VIP starts at $150; table reservations are available at spaciousnye.com.

Gold Spike & Inspire

The “Escape Masquerade” party starts at 8 p.m. with two open bar parties, DJs Valid, Teenwolf, Dilemma and Absynt Minded, Champagne toast and more. Premium select open bar 8 to 11 p.m. and express entry starts at $65; reserved table package starts at $500; at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com/nye

Hard Rock Live

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the party featuring entertainment, a premium open bar, food stations with appetizers, party favors, Champagne toast, view of fireworks from the patio overlooking the Strip, tickets start at $195 at 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South. hardrock.com/live/cafes/las-vegas

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. with entertainment, German food specials, drawings, a ball drop and free beer toast at 3 p.m. The afternoon party is timed to celebrate with revelers in Munich. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Italian American Club

New Year’s Eve party with Jerry Tiffe and his six-piece band, Italian buffet dinner, Champagne toast and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., $135. iacvegas.com; 702-457-3866.

Lake Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve Cruise aboard the La Contessa Yacht 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $50, includes glass of Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, dancing and party favors. thevillagelakelasvegas.com

Lucky’s Lounge

Featuring DJ C Boogie, Champagne toast, $5 drink and shot specials, a buffet and more, starting at 9 p.m. at 7345 S. Jones Blvd., free admission. luckysloungelv.com

The Mob Museum

The Underground hosts a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with food and drink specials, music by jazz duo the Old Fashions and a Champagne toast at midnight. Admission is free through the speakeasy side door with password “Get zozzled!” Table reservations start at $60. themobmuseum.org

Remedy’s

Features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast starting at 9 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson, and 530 Conestoga Way, Henderson, free admission. remedystavern.com

Ron Decar’s Event Center

Ron Decar’s Swingin’ New Year’s Eve featuring a band, singers, entertainers, a buffet, Champagne toast and cash bar, doors open at 6 p.m., $125 per person, $240 per couple or $380 per couple for VIP seating and bottle of Champagne, at 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. rondecarseventcenter.com

Sake Rok

The Terrace on Sake Rok’s third floor features bottle packages, DJs, entertainment and more, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at The Park, $50 entry for women and $75 for men. Guests who arrive before 10 p.m. receive a complimentary drink. sakeroklv.com/events

Topgolf Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve bay packages for a minimum of three guests and maximum of eight per hitting bay start at $99 per person, include three-hour unlimited golf play 9 p.m. to midnight, three-hour open bar, Champagne toast and party favors on Levels 1 and 2 only. Packages are also available for Levels 3 and 4. The venue will be open to walk-ins. topgolf.com/lasvegas.

Wildfire Casino and Lanes

New Year’s Eve Cosmic Party 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for $100 per lane with maximum five people (increases to $125 on Dec. 26) at 4451 E. Sunset Road, call 702-736-2695 to reserve a lane.