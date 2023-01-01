Hundreds of thousands celebrate the new year on the Strip — PHOTOS

Once again, the Strip was home to America’s Party, as people from all over the world came together to celebrate the new year.

New Year’s Eve revelers watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupts above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers, Wendy Flores, left, and Eric Oeser, right, share a New Year’s kiss during the fireworks show on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupts above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ishmael Devora sells his holiday hats and other items near the Mirage on New Year’s Eve along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers walk down the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve revelers watch the Bellagio fountain show the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Max Agi, 10, is festive with hat and shade while visiting with his family from the Baja, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupts above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above Resorts World viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Showgirls Linda Terry, left, and Bri, right, pose for a photo on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve revelers move down an escalator near Fashion Show Mall along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers walk down the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve revelers move along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Erandy Soto, back left, and Grecia Rodriguez, front right, film a video on a 360 swivel camera on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022., in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

The national guard patrol the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve revelers take photos and watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

A Metro officer readies a weapon as they set up for New Year’s Eve crowds along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Metro Police officers close down the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupts above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A high winds alert notice on the large video display at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some RTC riders wear festive hats while commuting on New Year’s Eve along the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve revelers make their way along the Strip near Fashion Show Mall on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers watch the fireworks on the Strip on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupts above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve wishes on the giant video screen of Resorts World viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hundreds of thousands braved the threat of inclement weather to party in Las Vegas and watch the fireworks show to open 2023.

Check out the New Year’s Eve scene from the Strip in the photo gallery above.

