Hundreds of thousands celebrate the new year on the Strip — PHOTOS
Once again, the Strip was home to America’s Party, as people from all over the world came together to celebrate the new year.
Once again, the Strip was home to America’s Party, as people from all over the world came together to celebrate the new year.
Hundreds of thousands braved the threat of inclement weather to party in Las Vegas and watch the fireworks show to open 2023.
Check out the New Year’s Eve scene from the Strip in the photo gallery above.
Related: Party on Fremont Street: Revelers say goodbye to 2022 — PHOTOS