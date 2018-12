Passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas got an early start on celebrating New Year’s Eve with a “silent disco.”

Passengers Darious Styles, left, and Quantavia Love, arriving from Miami, dance in the silent disco dance party during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Trent Ogle, also known as DJ Max, plays music during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Airport spokeswoman Gabriela Muro participates in the silent disco dance party during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Passengers Annette Bernstein, from left, with her daughter Camden, 14, and husband Pete, arriving from South Carolina, pose for a photo during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Airport financial office specialists Dianne Yozamp, left, Nataline Bellamy, serve sparkling cider during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Passengers Mahidiah Caraway, from left, Latisha Robinson, and Sarina Rodriguez, arriving from New Jersey, take a photo during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Airport contract specialist Sabrina Khater participates in the silent disco dance party during a New Year’s Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People participate in a toast with apple cider during a New Year's Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Passenger Anissa Godina, arriving from Washington, dances in the silent disco dance party during a New Year’s Eve celebration at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Airport officials set up the party in baggage claim on Monday morning, complete with a DJ, headphones and sparkling cider to to get ready for America’s Party. Dancers could dial in to the music of their choice.