Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, with former mayor Oscar Goodman right over her shoulder, was on hand to lead revelers in welcoming the new year at the 3rd Street Stage under the canopy at the Fremont Street Experience on New Year’s Eve.

Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.

A clock, a countdown and a blast of “Auld Lang Syne” brought in 2019, Vegas style.